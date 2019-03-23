You are here

Calling all cat lovers: Dubai art gallery spotlights strays

Updated 23 March 2019
Saffiya Ansari
Calling all cat lovers: Dubai art gallery spotlights strays

Updated 23 March 2019
Saffiya Ansari
DUBAI: FN Designs, a gallery in Dubai’s artsy Alserkal Avenue, is spotlighting street cats in a new exhibition by artist-photographer Angel-O until April 30.

The multidisciplinary art and design studio chose to highlight the Filipino photographer’s work in a bid to raise awareness about the situation of strays in the UAE.

The exhibition opened in March with a panel discussion titled “Catnip.” The artist was joined by Nour Fakher, a vet at Blue Oasis Clinic, and Sara Abdelal, a cat rescuer in Dubai.

The artist started his journey when his landlord enforced a strict no-pet policy. Angel-O took to the streets to photograph stray cats in order to remain close to the animals.

Artist Angel-O takes to the streets of Dubai to photograph stray cats. Angel-O/FN Designs

“Most of these photos are taken in different parts of Dubai, in the nooks and crannies of streets,” he said, referring to his collection of photographs, which were taken in 2014 but shown for the first time in this show.

 “I am so glad my artwork is able to help these cats. I’ve had people come up and enquire about the location of the photograph so they could go back and help the cat in the picture,” he said.

 “I’m really relieved that people find this collection… of mine moving.”

Cat rescuer Abdelal stressed the importance of the TNR method of treating strays — trapping, neutering and releasing them.

“While we are trying to help find a safe home or habitat for the existing cats on our streets, let’s prevent their number from increasing. These animals can’t speak to us, we need to find a way to understand and help them,” she said.  

The UAE government has made moves to reduce the number of street cats through newly mandated animal welfare regulations that were handed down by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in December.

A failure to properly care for animals, including dumping pets, is now punishable by law in the country.

Bollywood star lauds Ashi Studio gown as her most 'extravagant' outfit ever

  • The dress was designed by Ashi Studio’s Saudi-born founder, Mohammed Ashi
  • She wore the magenta Ashi Studio gown on the Cannes 2018 red carpet
Updated 23 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone made headlines last week when she became the second Bollywood star to take part in Vogue magazine’s now-famous “73 Questions With…” series — and she even gave a shout out to a Lebanon-based fashion label.

Padukone was asked, “What’s the most extravagant thing you’ve ever worn?” and she didn’t skip a beat before replying, “I’d say the pink Ashi Studio gown I wore to Cannes in 2018.”

The dress — designed by Ashi Studio’s Saudi-born founder, Mohammed Ashi — was certainly one to remember.

The statuesque star wore the magenta Ashi Studio gown on the red carpet before a screening of the film “Ash is Purest White (Jiang hu er nv)” at the 71st edition of the festival.

Padukone could not stop smiling, giggling and apparently enjoying herself in the larger-than-life dress. Her face was framed by huge pink ruffles, while the train of the voluminous, tiered skirt seemed almost never ending — she took special care as she strode up the famous steps at the film festival, taking the hand of a lucky usher who was presumably more than happy to help.

The dress by the Beirut-based label became even more famous when singer Beyoncé wore it for a concert in Johannesburg that honored the life of Nelson Mandela in early December.

Padukone is just the second Indian celebrity to feature in the hit video series by American Vogue. She was asked questions at The Greenwich Hotel in New York and spared no detail in telling fans about her life and career.

Padukone spoke about her work and said that her 2018 film “Padmaavat” was one of the most challenging experiences of her career, presumably due to the months of protests that led up to its release.

The film sparked anger in India, after groups critical of the project accused its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, of distorting history by portraying a Muslim ruler as the “lover” of Queen Padmavati of the Hindu Rajput warrior clan.

Further along in the interview, Padukone revealed that she can speak six languages and was born in Denmark and ended the chat by showing off her dance moves in a style she jokingly called “Blossing” — a mash-up of Bollywood dance steps and flossing, the dance craze that swept the internet in 2017.

Watch the interview here:

