You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian singer Sherine banned after claiming lack of free speech
﻿

Egyptian singer Sherine banned after claiming lack of free speech

Updated 7 sec ago
AP
0

Egyptian singer Sherine banned after claiming lack of free speech

  • The singer, who hosts the Arabic version of “The Voice,” apologized again after the latest remarks in a TV interview aired late Friday, saying she was joking
  • Last year, Sherine was sentenced to six months in prison over a similar clip from a concert in which she joked that the Nile is polluted
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
0

CAIRO: An Egyptian singer has been banned from performing in her home country after suggesting that it does not respect free speech.
A video clip circulated online shows Sherine Abdel-Wahab, during a performance in Bahrain, saying: “Here I can say whatever I want. In Egypt, anyone who talks gets imprisoned.”
Egypt’s Musicians Union responded late Friday by barring the singer, popularly known by her first name, from performing. It also summoned her for questioning.
Samir Sabry, a pro-government lawyer with a reputation for moral vigilantism and suing celebrities, filed a complaint against the singer accusing her of “insulting Egypt and inviting suspicious rights groups to interfere in Egypt’s affairs.”
Last year, Sherine was sentenced to six months in prison over a similar clip from a concert in which she joked that the Nile is polluted. The sentence was suspended upon appeal. She apologized for the remark, calling it a “bad joke.”
The singer, who hosts the Arabic version of “The Voice,” apologized again after the latest remarks in a TV interview aired late Friday, saying she was joking.
“I am very tired. I made a mistake. I am sorry. I appeal the president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is our father. I feel that I was persecuted. I did nothing. I love Egypt,” she said.
Egyptian authorities have waged an unprecedented crackdown on dissent since President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi led the military overthrow of Mohammed Mursi in 2013. The local media is dominated by pro-government outlets that attack anyone seen as criticizing the country or its leaders, and several people have been jailed or fined for violating vaguely written laws outlawing such criticism.

Topics: Sherine Abdel Wahab Egypt freedom of speech

Related

0
Middle-East
Egyptian court sentences pop star Sherine to six months in prison for Nile remarks
0
Offbeat
Case against pop singer Sherine: Verdict set for Feb. 27

Pacquiao polls Twitter on who to fight next

Updated 23 March 2019
AFP
0

Pacquiao polls Twitter on who to fight next

  • The poll listed Floyd Mayweather, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter as the choices
  • Pacquaio has 61 wins including 39 knockouts against seven losses and two draws in a 24-year career
Updated 23 March 2019
AFP
0

MANILA: Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao took to social media to poll millions of fans on who they think should be his next opponent, having brushed off calls to hang up his gloves after turning 40.
“Who should I fight next?” the world’s only eight-division champion asked in a Twitter survey that drew 27,380 votes after five hours and listed Floyd Mayweather, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter as the choices.
The poll, also linked to Pacquiao’s Facebook wall, has 18 more hours to run. It did not indicate how the voting had gone so far.
Pacquiao, who has 2.51 million followers on Twitter and 11.76 million on Facebook, is known to have been angling for a rematch with Mayweather, who beat the Filipino on points in the world’s richest prize fight in 2015.
Pacquiao’s decisive victory over American fighter Adrien Broner in January was supposed to have opened the door to that route. But the unbeaten Mayweather, officially retired, has been non-committal.
Many Facebook users urged Pacquiao, who has 61 wins including 39 knockouts against seven losses and two draws in a 24-year career, to fight Mayweather.
“Floyd of course then retire,” Carlos De Luna Lagunsad added.
But another fan urged the 40-year-old to face International Boxing Federation welterweight champion Errol Spence, who easily beat challenger Garcia in a match between two previously undefeated boxers on Saturday.
“Show this young guys why u r a living legend,” Meg Osh Tin Oniuqa said.

Topics: Manny Pacquiao

Related

0
Sport
Manny Pacquiao lets son chase boxing ‘dream’
0
Offbeat
Pacquiao tells son: ‘You don’t need to box’

Latest updates

Egyptian singer Sherine banned after claiming lack of free speech
0
French yellow vests protest in Paris amid tighter security
0
Security tops agenda as Iraqi PM visits Egypt in first foreign trip
0
Calling all cat lovers: Dubai art gallery spotlights strays
0
Bollywood star lauds Ashi Studio gown as her most ‘extravagant’ outfit ever
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.