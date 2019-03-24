MARIB: In Marib, 180 orphans presented symbolic gifts to their mothers on Saturday as part of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) “You Are Not Alone” project, aimed at protecting orphans’ families in Yemen.
The event was dedicated to orphans participating in the project in the governorates of Marib, Al-Bayda and Sanaa.
“This event celebrates the mothers to highlight their important social status and symbolism in every family and society,” said Imane Al-Zubairi, the project manager.
She added: “We aim to honor mothers to promote the value and righteousness of all mothers in the hearts of children, as they are one of the virtues of the true religion.”
The “You Are Not Alone” project targets 420 orphans by providing them with protection, food, shelter, education and health services.
Meanwhile, the center also distributed 1,200 food baskets, benefiting 7,200 people, as part of a project to distribute 102,170 food baskets, targeting nine Yemeni governorates.
This assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian projects, provided by the Kingdom for the Yemeni people, which has so far reached 330 projects.
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief orphan project honors mothers
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief orphan project honors mothers
- The “You Are Not Alone” project targets 420 orphans by providing them with protection, food, shelter, education and health services
MARIB: In Marib, 180 orphans presented symbolic gifts to their mothers on Saturday as part of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) “You Are Not Alone” project, aimed at protecting orphans’ families in Yemen.