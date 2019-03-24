Italy endorses China’s Belt and Road plan in first for a G7 nation

You are here

﻿

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella address a joint press conference following their meeting on March 22, 2019 at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, as part of Xi Jinping’s two-day visit to Italy. (AFP)
ROME: Italy endorsed China’s ambitious “Belt and Road” infrastructure plan on Saturday, becoming the first major Western power to back the initiative to help revive the struggling Italian economy.
Saturday’s signing ceremony was the highlight of a three-day trip to Italy by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the two nations boosting their ties at a time when the United States is locked in a trade war with China.
The rapprochement has angered Washington and alarmed some European Union allies, who fear it could see Beijing gain access to sensitive technologies and critical transport hubs.
Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio played down such concerns, telling reporters that although Rome remained fully committed to its Western partners, it had to put Italy first when it came to commercial ties.
“This is a very important day for us, a day when Made-in-Italy has won, Italy has won and Italian companies have won,” said Di Maio, who signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Italian government in a Renaissance villa.
Taking advantage of Xi’s visit, Italian firms inked deals with Chinese counterparts worth an initial 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). Di Maio said these contracts had a potential, future value of 20 billion euros.
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) lies at the heart of China’s foreign policy strategy and was incorporated into the ruling Communist Party constitution in 2017, reflecting Xi’s desire for his country to take a global leadership role.
The United States worries that it is designed to strengthen China’s military influence and could be used to spread technologies capable of spying on Western interests.
WARM WELCOME
Italy’s populist government, anxious to lift the economy out of its third recession in a decade, dismissed calls from Washington to shun the BRI and gave Xi the sort of red-carpet welcome normally reserved for its closest allies.
Some EU leaders also cautioned Italy this week against rushing into the arms of China, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying on Friday that relations with Beijing must not be based primarily on trade.
There was not even universal backing for the BRI agreement within Italy’s ruling coalition, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the far-right League, warning against the risk of China “colonialising” Italian markets.
Salvini did not meet Xi and declined to attend a state dinner held in honor of the visiting leader on Friday.
Di Maio, who leads the 5-Star Movement, says Italy is merely playing catch up, pointing to the fact that it exports significantly less to China than either Germany or France.
Italy registered a trade deficit with China of 17.6 billion euros last year and Di Maio said the aim was to eliminate the deficit as soon as possible.
After talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Di Maio in the morning, Xi flew to the Sicilian city Palermo for a private visit on Saturday afternoon.
He is due to head to Monte Carlo on Sunday before finishing his brief tour of Europe in France, where he is due to hold talks with Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

HOUSTON: When Tad Smith and I spoke early last week, we had one overriding thing in common: jet lag.
I was one day into an ordeal that, on past experience of West-East long-haul air travel, would last at least a week.
The 53-year-old chief executive officer of Sotheby’s, the international auction house, was midway through his torment, with the major part of a round-the-world tour of the firm’s main offices still ahead of him. “It’s a crazy week,” he said. I fuzzily concurred.
Smith’s week had begun by ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, where Sotheby’s is the oldest listed company, to celebrate its 275th anniversary. Sotheby’s is older than the US, and older still than the UK, which it predates by 57 years. That is some legacy.
The thrust of recent strategy, however, has been toward the East, the next stop on Smith’s world tour. Just a few weeks ago, the firm reported better-than-expected earnings figures for 2018, boosted by $1 billion in sales from its Hong Kong hub — the best performance since it started in Asia 45 years ago.
It was achieved against some tricky macro-economic headwinds. “In the middle of the year the Chinese stock market softened a bit, and throughout the year expectation for Chinese growth softened,” Smith said.
There was also the growing threat throughout the year of a looming trade war between the US and China, and the risk that Sotheby’s might fall victim to anti-American sentiment on the part of Chinese buyers. So do Chinese customers perceive Sotheby’s as an American organization?
“I think they perceive us as a global company based in the US. We have literally centuries of British roots, so in so far as they think of it at all they also might think we’re in Britain,” he said.

We have a huge demand from our clients to buy modern Islamic and modern contemporary Arabic art.

Tad Smith


Of course, Sotheby’s is offering Asia something more refined than soya beans or oil-rig equipment, which have become bargaining pieces in the trade war negotiations. Old masters, luxury jewelry and watches, and fine wines — $100 million worth of it last year — are its stock-in-trade. Up-market real estate and vintage motor cars are handled through franchise operations that use the Sotheby’s brand, or through partnerships.
Smith explained the dynamic of the luxury auction business. “We’re encouraging people to provide us things that we then sell. We have both the need to get supply in, so we can fill our sales rooms, and the need to get demand in, so we can sell our items,” he said.
Several factors determine that balance between supply and demand, such as the number of estates that become available, financial pressures on asset-rich people, and — sometimes — family feuds. But the most important factor, “the crucial marginal growth driver,” he said, was “discretion.”
“If people are feeling their things will sell at acceptable prices, they’re more likely to sell and our sales will get larger. Anything that affects the psychology and dampens or conversely strengthens a prospective seller’s confidence that something will sell, will affect our business. If people don’t think trade wars or anything like that will affect them, they won’t sell,” he said.
Smith was in Dubai, at the firm’s offices in the swanky art hub, the Gate Village in the financial center, to spread the 275th birthday cheer and to prepare for an auction of rare watches this week. A previous sale of precious time-pieces attracted $2.6 million of sales.
“The Middle East is a very important part of what we do. When I came in four years ago as CEO we began the effort to invest in a permanent office in the UAE. We thought that having a very senior and more invested presence here would be important for our business, and we’re thrilled with the result. So, yes, the Middle East, all the way across the GCC countries, is very important for us,” he explained.
Saudi Arabia will continue to be an important part of that strategy, both in terms of supplying works for sale and as a plentiful source of buyers.
“Saudi Arabia has a rich archaeological, architectural and cultural history, and — with the establishment of MISK and the Al-Ula project — it is clear there is a keen focus, both on preserving that history, and on developing the artistic scene there. This kind of focus naturally means there is an interest in the range of works and services, including educational initiatives, that we offer,” he said.

BIO

BORN

1966, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

EDUCATION

•Princeton University, BA

•Harvard Business School, MBA

CAREER

•McKinsey & Co — Adviser

•BMG Entertainment — Corporate executive

•Starwood Hotels and Resorts — Internet executive

•Reed Business Information (Part of Reed Elsevier) — CEO

•Cablevision Systems Corporation — President, Local Media

•Madison Square Garden Company — President and CEO

•Sotheby’s — CEO

Are customers in the Middle East vendors or purchasers? “On balance, the Middle East is a significant provider of great objects to sell, but the most attractive portion of it for us is their buying. Mideast is a net purchaser, and that reflects their obvious wealth and financial importance,” he said.
What are people in the region buying? “Well, how about a spectacular Rembrandt for the Louvre in Abu Dhabi,” he said, in reference to the work “Study of the head and clasped hands of a young man as Christ in prayer” by the Dutch master bought at Sotheby’s London for £10 million ($13 million) last year and recently unveiled at the UAE capital’s new center of culture.
“They are buying beautiful art from all parts of the world. They’re buying amazing, dazzling watches, they’re buying incredible jewelry, with a really robust aesthetic and great taste. People with better taste than mine say they have great taste,” Smith said.
The region also increasingly supplies the rest of the Sotheby’s network with art works from its rich cultural tradition. “We have a huge demand from our clients to buy modern Islamic and modern contemporary Arabic and Iranian art. In the past four years we sold over $125 million worth of Islamic and Middle Eastern art to clients from all over the world. That’s what’s interesting about the Middle East sales — it attracts clients globally. It’s a big market for us,” he said.
It is also a rapidly changing global market place. The traditional image of an art sales room — a posh man with a gavel declaiming incomprehensibly in a smoke-filled baroque salon — is all in the past. “For one thing, it’s not necessarily a man, it can often be a woman,” said Smith, before outlining the rapid technological changes overtaking the art auctions business in the digital age.
“Last year 37 percent of things sold worldwide were sold online. It was an important year. More lots we’re purchased online than by any other method, either in the room or on the phone.
It was the first time in the company’s nearly three centuries of history. It’s grown gangbusters,” he said.
Sotheby’s has already tested a new time-based bidding system, along the same principle as used by eBay, which could soon lead to an all-electronic auction system. “That is a gigantic leap forward where you have electronic buying and electronic consignments. You can take your phone, fill an electronic form on our website and you can consign things that way too. Electronic consignments and sales will be a rapidly growing proportion of our business in the coming years,” he said.
Smith’s background is in keeping with the task of introducing 21st-century techniques to a business with 18th-century origins. A McKinsey alumni, he was an executive with various companies in the entertainment, leisure and information businesses, before joining the Madison Square Garden Company, the group that runs the iconic New York entertainment venue and other sports and leisure operations.
As with the rest of the companies that Smith has worked for, Sotheby’s is entering the digital age in a hurry. “Each of them has a certain creative part of the business that is attached to another part that is a selling organization and the support services for that, and crucially all of them are increasingly dependent on digital marketing technologies,” he said, like a true digital executive.
But the job with Sotheby’s appears to mean more to him than just another bit of Internet-age experimentation. “This really isn’t work, it’s a gift to be in an organization with these talented people and these beautiful objects and the ability constantly to learn. For the past four years I’ve had the opportunity to learn more about art and collectibles and jewelry and watches, and to see all parts of the world,” he said.
The only frustration of the role? He thought for a brief moment. “Jet lag,” he answered.

