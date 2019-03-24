You are here

Iraq PM wants governor sacked after boat capsize

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi visits the people injured after a ferry sank in the Tigris river, at Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 March 2019
Reuters
Iraq PM wants governor sacked after boat capsize

  • Iraqi law gives the federal Parliament the right to sack provincial governors based on the suggestion of the prime minister
Updated 24 March 2019
Reuters
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has formally requested that Parliament sack Nineveh Governor Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan after a river ferry accident that killed at least 100 people in the provincial capital, Mosul.
The capsize of the boat, which was carrying families to a recreational spot on an island in the Tigris River on Thursday, was the most deadly incident in the northern city since it was recaptured from Daesh in a bloody and destructive conflict in 2017.
Since the militants were driven from Mosul nearly two years ago, relief has given way to impatience over alleged corruption as the reconstruction of the destroyed city has stalled.
“Due to the obvious negligence and dereliction in performing duties and responsibility, and the presence of evidence proving misuse of public funds and abuse of power ... we suggest that you dismiss the governor and his deputies,” Abdul Mahdi wrote in a letter addressed to the speaker of Parliament that was published by his office late on Friday.
Iraqi law gives the federal Parliament the right to sack provincial governors based on the suggestion of the prime minister.
Scores of angry protesters swarmed Iraq’s president and the governor on Friday, forcing them to leave the site of the accident. The crowd threw stones and shoes at Sultan’s car, which sped off hitting two people, one of whom was taken to hospital.
Protesters blamed negligence by the local government for the accident. The boat was loaded to five times its capacity, according to a local official.
Iraq’s Justice Ministry said it had ordered the arrest of nine ferry company officials and banned the owners of the vessel and the picnic site from leaving the country.

Moroccan police use water cannons to disperse teachers’ protest

Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
Moroccan police use water cannons to disperse teachers' protest

  • Authorities were trying to end a rally of an estimated 15,000 teachers in front of parliament
  • Teachers across the country have been striking for three weeks in a row
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
RABAT: Moroccan police used water cannons early on Sunday to disperse thousands of young teachers protesting in the capital Rabat for better work conditions, a witness said.
Authorities were trying to end a rally of an estimated 15,000 teachers in front of parliament where they planned to spend the night ahead of an even bigger demonstration called by a coalition of leftist opposition parties, unions and civil society groups.
Policemen in anti-riot gear moved into action after negotiations between officers and teachers to ask protesters to leave the area broke down after several hours.
Authorities had offered to send busses to drive them to places where they could spend the night, teachers said. They had been chanting “Liberty, dignity, social justice.”
There was no immediate comment from the police or the government.
Some teachers said they were protesting against contracts on which they have been hired. They are demanding full benefits and pensions like regular public servants.
Teachers across the country have been striking for three weeks in a row.
Of the country’s 240,000-strong teacher workforce, 55,000 have been hired since 2016 under a new contract system.
Morocco has come under pressure from international lenders to trim the civil service wage bill and strengthen the efficiency of the public sector.

