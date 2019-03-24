You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Opera head lauds local art scene as BBC Proms wraps up
﻿

Dubai Opera head lauds local art scene as BBC Proms wraps up

The Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 March 2019
ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

Dubai Opera head lauds local art scene as BBC Proms wraps up

  • The BBC Proms has only left London three times
  • It first showed in Dubai in 2017
Updated 24 March 2019
ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

DUBAI: The metropolitan nature of Dubai made it the perfect spot for the BBC Proms’ international lineup of musical acts, which took place at the Dubai Opera from March 19-22, according to the venue’s chief executive.

Although the BBC Proms — one of the biggest classical musical festivals in the world — has only left London three times, it has universal appeal because of its “internationality of music,” Jasper Hope, chief executive of Dubai Opera, told Arab News.

“The Proms features musicians from Sweden and the UK, among other countries, as well as the likes of Bushra El-Turk, a British composer with roots in the Middle East,” Hope said.

To add more of a local twist to the British festival, Dubai Opera formed the “Dubai Opera Festival Chorus,” a singing group composed of local residents who performed alongside world-class musicians at the Proms.

Asked when the group will perform in any other shows, Hope said: “When you have formed a really talented group, you know you have to continue going,” without giving specific details on future performances.

Hope was particularly excited that they have managed to bring the BBC Proms back for the second time, only two years after its Middle East debut in 2017.  Hope recalled the debut event, saying much of the crowd were first timers.

“The BBC Proms is all about making classical music accessible to everyone… People can be nervous when attending something called an opera,” he said, as he emphasized Dubai Opera’s role in “inspiring (the) local community to take interest” in the culture and arts scene.

Established in 1895, the BBC Proms is based predominantly in London’s Royal Albert Hall. It was derived from the British tradition of “promming,” usually held in public gardens around London. 

Topics: Dubai Opera BBC Proms

Related

0
Lifestyle
Calling all cat lovers: Dubai art gallery spotlights strays
0
Middle-East
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed praises Jacinda Ardern and lights up Burj Khalifa to honor New Zealand

Aladdin’s Naomi Scott walks the (magic) carpet in Los Angeles

Scott walked the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. AFP
Updated 24 March 2019
Arab News
0

Aladdin’s Naomi Scott walks the (magic) carpet in Los Angeles

Updated 24 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: British-Indian “Aladdin” actress Naomi Scott strutted down the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night, while Lebanese teenage singing sensation Lynn Al-Hayek was voted the “Favorite Arab Music Artist” by her fans.

This year’s kid-friendly show was hosted by US-Palestinian producer and social media star DJ Khaled and saw the stars of the upcoming live-action version of Disney’s “Aladdin” — Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott — hit the orange carpet before they floated down onto the stage on a platform made to look like Aladdin’s magic carpet.  

Before taking to the stage, Scott walked the carpet in a soda-orange, feathered coat with a silvery, metallic sweatshirt underneath. She finished off the fun look with black drainpipe trousers and shiny boots.

The annual award show is famous for dousing celebrity attendees with green slime, much to the delight of the children in the audience. This year, Hollywood’s Chris Pratt, Josh Peck and Adam Sandler were soaked from head to toe and the show culminated with DJ Khaled blanketing both himself and the crowd in green goo.

There was no shortage of star power at the event, with the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Bebe Rexha and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh spotted in the audience.

Two Arab stars even made it into the list of winners — teenage singer Lynn Al-Hayek, who won The Voice Kids in 2016, and internet blogger Noor Stars took home awards for Favorite Arab Music Artist and Favorite Arab Internet Star respectively.

Hip-hop trio Migos performed their hits “Walk It Talk It” and “Stir Fry,” along with rising single “Pure Water,” accompanied by DJ Durel before adrenaline-packed teenage YouTube star JoJo Siwa forced DJ Khaled to don one of her signature hair bows after he lost a dance battle.

Latest updates

Stopping Israeli escalation in Jerusalem and violations against Al-Aqsa is necessary: Egypt,Jordan
0
Daesh extremists blow themselves up in north Iraq: army
0
Aladdin’s Naomi Scott walks the (magic) carpet in Los Angeles
0
Brexit in disarray as Theresa May faces possible ouster plot
0
Thousands of motorbikers protest at Philippines’ new plate regulation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.