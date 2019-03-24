You are here

King Salman receives Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker in Riyadh

King Salman receives Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
King Salman receives Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and other members of the Assembly at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
King Salman receives Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and other members of the Assembly at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
King Salman receives the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev at Al-Yamamah Palace on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
King Salman receives the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev at Al-Yamamah Palace on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
King Salman receives the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev at Al-Yamamah Palace on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
King Salman receives the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev and other officials at Al-Yamamah Palace on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
King Salman receives the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev and other officials at Al-Yamamah Palace on March 24, 2019. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2019
SPA
RIYADH: King Salman received Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and other members of the Assembly at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Sunday.
Bilateral relations were reviewed, and parliamentary cooperation was discussed during the meeting.
Al-Ghanim conveyed the greetings of Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the king, who in turn conveyed his appreciation and greetings to the emir.
The king also received the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev at Al-Yamamah Palace on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways of developing and strengthening them.

