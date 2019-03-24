King Salman receives Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker in Riyadh

Saudi tourism body launches tour guide training in Madinah

MADINAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) in Madinah organized two tour guide training sessions last week, in cooperation with the National Center for Human Resources Development (Takamul).

The five-day sessions took on 32 trainees, introducing them to the tasks of tour guides, including presenting historical information to people with no prior knowledge of the subject under time constraints, as well as teaching other skills the SCTH deems essential for the profession.

Specialists introduced trainees to the methods used to guide people through historical sites, museums and landmarks in Madinah, and to explain their significance in a concise, easily appreciated manner.

Faisal Al-Madani, director of the SCTH in Madinah, said the training sessions aimed to prepare people for a successful career in the tourism and hospitality industries, improve standards across the region, and introduce discipline and rigor in presenting research and information to groups of people.

He added that the SCTH in Madinah was looking forward to providing distinguished services for tourists.