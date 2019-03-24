King Salman receives Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker in Riyadh

RIYADH: King Salman received Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and other members of the Assembly at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Sunday.
Bilateral relations were reviewed, and parliamentary cooperation was discussed during the meeting.
Al-Ghanim conveyed the greetings of Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the king, who in turn conveyed his appreciation and greetings to the emir.
The king also received the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev at Al-Yamamah Palace on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways of developing and strengthening them.
