King Salman promotes, appoints judges, government officials

RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order on Sunday, promoting or appointing 10 new judges at the Ministry of Justice and 32 at the Board of Grievances.
Justice Minister Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani and President of the Board of Grievances and Administrative Judiciary Council Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yusuf both thanked King Salman for his continued support for the judiciary.
On Saturday evening, King Salman had issued a royal decree appointing new government officials.
In accordance with that decree, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Ohali was became governor of the General Authority for Military Industries; Dr. Hatem bin Hasan bin Hamza Al-Marzouki was appointed deputy minister of education for universities, research, and innovation; Dr. Saad bin Saud bin Majid Al-Fuhaid was appointed as an assistant to the minister of education; Mohammed bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Jasser was appointed as an assistant to the minister of labor and social development; Dr. Ahmad bin Salim bin Mohammed Al-Ameri was appointed as director of Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University; Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya bin Gharama Al-Shehri was appointed director of the Northern Border University; Abdulrahman bin Ahmed bin Hamdan Al-Harbi was appointed as governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade; and Dr. Inas bint Suleiman bin Mohammed Al-Issa was appointed as director of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
Dr. Tawfiq bin Adul Aziz Al-Sudairi, meanwhile, was relieved of his position as deputy minister for Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance.
