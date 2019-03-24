King Salman promotes, appoints judges, government officials

You are here

King Salman issued a royal order on Sunday, promoting or appointing 10 new judges at the Ministry of Justice and 32 at the Board of Grievances. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order on Sunday, promoting or appointing 10 new judges at the Ministry of Justice and 32 at the Board of Grievances.
Justice Minister Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani and President of the Board of Grievances and Administrative Judiciary Council Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yusuf both thanked King Salman for his continued support for the judiciary.
On Saturday evening, King Salman had issued a royal decree appointing new government officials.
In accordance with that decree, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Ohali was became governor of the General Authority for Military Industries; Dr. Hatem bin Hasan bin Hamza Al-Marzouki was appointed deputy minister of education for universities, research, and innovation; Dr. Saad bin Saud bin Majid Al-Fuhaid was appointed as an assistant to the minister of education; Mohammed bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Jasser was appointed as an assistant to the minister of labor and social development; Dr. Ahmad bin Salim bin Mohammed Al-Ameri was appointed as director of Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University; Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya bin Gharama Al-Shehri was appointed director of the Northern Border University; Abdulrahman bin Ahmed bin Hamdan Al-Harbi was appointed as governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade; and Dr. Inas bint Suleiman bin Mohammed Al-Issa was appointed as director of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
Dr. Tawfiq bin Adul Aziz Al-Sudairi, meanwhile, was relieved of his position as deputy minister for Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman

MiSK, Qiddiya team up for internship program 

RIYADH: A new internship program for young Saudis has been launched in the Kingdom, following a partnership between Misk Foundation and the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC).

The program runs from June 16 to Aug. 31, 2019, and provides an opportunity for university seniors and recent graduates to be part of Qiddiya, an entertainment mega-project located 40 minutes from Riyadh.

Interns will have the chance to work at Qiddiya’s corporate offices alongside professionals from around the world and will be placed across 12 departments.

They will learn and develop skills that are required to succeed in their professional lives.

They will also gain exposure to QIC’s culture and learn from executives with over 20 years of experience across several sectors. 

QIC CEO Mike Reininger said: “We are contributing directly to the Saudi Vision (2030 reform plan) by creating a richer lifestyle for Saudi citizens while spurring innovation in the creative, hospitality and entertainment sectors. This unique opportunity allows students and fresh graduates to experience what it takes to be part of the change in Saudi by giving them the chance to work alongside a group of both local and international seasoned professionals. Thanks to this partnership with MiSK, we will be training the next generation of industry leaders.” 

Application to the program is open for those with fewer than two years of professional experience. Candidates must show strong academic credentials and submit a short video as part of their application.

King Salman led the Qiddiya ground-breaking ceremony in front of a global audience last April.

The project is aimed at helping to stem the $30 billion a year which Saudis currently spend abroad on tourism, and has the backing of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

It targets local, regional and international tourists and will be Saudi Arabia’s preeminent entertainment, sports and cultural destination.

It is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city by 2030, with a total area of 334 square kilometers, surpassing Walt Disney World in Florida, which is only 110 sq. km.
 

Topics: MISK Qiddiya Vision 2030

