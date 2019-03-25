Iraqi, Jordanian leaders join Egypt at Cairo summit

You are here

A handout photo released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on March 24, 2019 shows Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) and Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi (R) meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital Cairo.
Mohamed El-Bardisi
  The statement stressed the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and confronting those who support it by funding
Mohamed El-Bardisi
CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Adel Abdul Mahdi, the prime minister of Iraq, held a trilateral summit at the Federal Palace in Cairo at the weekend to discuss cooperation on a number of pressing regional issues.
While discussing energy, industrial development and infrastructure, the three leaders issued a joint statement stressing the importance of working with the rest of the Arab world to restore stability in, and find solutions to, ongoing crises in Palestine, Syria, Libya, and Yemen.
They expressed hope that the upcoming Arab League summit in Tunisia could provide a springboard for action on these conflicts, and that the assembled nations might agree a framework around which to share the burden of reconstructing the countries in question.
The statement also stressed the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and confronting those who support it by funding, arming or providing safe havens and media platforms to political and religious extremists.
This came in the wake of the tragic attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand by a white supremacist gunman, and the declaration that the extremist group Daesh had relinquished control of its final territorial stronghold, the Syrian village of Baghouz, on Saturday.

Security issues
Amr Hashim Rabie, of Cairo’s Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said: “The summit came at an important time, especially as it dealt with a number of developmental, economic, political and security issues, most notably in combating terrorism.”
El-Sisi and Mahdi also agreed to restart bilateral committees between Cairo and Baghdad which had not been held since 2002, shortly before the invasion of Iraq by a US-led coalition.
Hossam Al-Omda, a member of Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Committee, agreed with Rabie that the timing of the trilateral summit was significant. He cited the escalating events currently underway in the region, especially in neighboring Syria, with the defeat of Daesh and US government recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and increasing tensions in Gaza.

Druze people take part in a rally over U.S. President Donald Trump's support for Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, in Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 23, 2019.
AFP, Reuters
  Wasef Khatar, a Druze community representative, said Trump was making commitments on "Arab, Syrian land, not Israeli"
AFP, Reuters
GOLAN HEIGHTS: Druze on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights took to the streets in protest at US President Donald Trump’s pledge to recognise the Jewish state’s sovereignty there.
Trump broke with decades of US Middle East policy, and longstanding international consensus, when he posted a Tweet on Thursday that said it was time to accept Israel’s widely contested claim to the strategic plateau.
Tens of thousands of Syrians fled or were expelled when Israel seized part of the Golan during the 1967 Six-Day War, subsequently annexing it in 1981.
Some remained, however, and today around 23,000 Druze reside in the Israeli-controlled sector, alongside 25,000 Israeli settlers.
On Saturday Druze men, women and children rallied in the town of Majdal Shams, adjacent to the armistice line between the Golan’s Israeli and Syrian-controlled sectors. They waved Druze and Syrian flags.
Trump will sign an order recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights when he meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Twitter.
“President Trump will sign tomorrow in the presence of PM Netanyahu an order recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” FKatz wrote on Twitter.

Wasef Khatar, a Druze community representative, said Trump was making commitments on “Arab, Syrian land, not Israeli.”
“We reject the decision of the American president Trump because he is talking about something he doesn own,” he said in Arabic.
Trump’s move was hinted at a week ago when the US State Department changed its description of the area from “occupied” to “Israeli-controlled”.
It is yet to be made operative by an act of Congress or an executive order.
Israel regards the Golan as a strategic asset, because its hills overlook northern Israeli towns, particularly near its inland Sea of Galilee. Around 20,000 Jewish settlers live in the Golan itself, many working in farming, leisure and tourism.
Many Israeli commentators saw Trump’s declaration as a timely boost for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections scheduled for April 9, in which he has been dogged by corruption allegations.
But some Israelis living in and around the Golan said Trump’s gesture would change little on the ground.
“The US recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan makes us happy. However, our daily routine does not involve dealing with whether Israeli sovereignty is being recognised or not,” said Haim Rokah, head of the regional Israeli council in the Golan.
Rami Yogev, 65, a resident of Dan kibbutz, which is overlooked by the Golan, said he remembers shelling from the then Syrian-controlled heights onto his town during the 1967 war.
“I don’t think Trump’s announcement will make any difference here. It’s not going to change anything. The residents in the Golan already feel like they’re Israelis. They have a better life than being in Syria or any Arab country — just look what happened in the war in Syria,” he said.

