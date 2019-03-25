You are here

US economists less optimistic, see slower growth: survey

Three-quarters of the survey respondents cut their US GDP forecasts and believe the risks of to the economy are weighted to the downside. (AFP)
Updated 25 March 2019
AFP
US economists less optimistic, see slower growth: survey

  • While the odds of a US recession by 2020 remain low, they are rising
  • The odds of a recession starting in 2019 is at around 20 percent, and for 2020 at 35 percent
Updated 25 March 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: US economists are less optimistic about the outlook and sharply lowered their growth forecasts for this year, amid slowing global growth and continued trade frictions, according to a survey published Monday.
And while the odds of a recession by 2020 remain low, they are rising, the National Association for Business Economics said in their quarterly report.
The panel of 55 economists now believe “the US economy has reached an inflection point,” said NABE President Kevin Swift.
The consensus forecast for real GDP growth was cut by three tenths from the December survey, to 2.4 percent after 2.9 percent expansion in 2018.
The economy is expected to slow further in 2020, with growth of just 2 percent, the report said.
Three-quarters of respondents cut their GDP forecasts and believe the risks of to the economy are weighted to the downside.
“A majority of panelists sees external headwinds from trade policy and slower global growth as the primary downside risks to growth,” NABE survey chair Gregory Daco said in a statement.
“Nonetheless, recession risks are still perceived to be low in the near term.”
Panelists put the odds of a recession starting in 2019 at around 20 percent, and for 2020 at 35 percent, slightly higher than in December.
Daco said that “reflects the Federal Reserve’s dovish policy U-turn in January” when the central bank said it would keep interest rates where they are for the foreseeable future, a message reinforced this week.
After four rate increases last year, Daco said a “near-majority of panelists anticipates only one more interest rate hike in this cycle compared to the three hikes forecasted in the December survey.”
Panelists see wage growth as the biggest upside risk to the economy, despite expected increase of just 3 percent this year, as inflation holds right around the Fed’s 2 percent target.
Meanwhile, amid President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, the panel projects the trade deficit will rise to a record $978 billion this year, beating last year’s record $914 billion.
In an interesting twist in the survey, only 20 percent said they expected to see the dreaded “inverted yield curve” — when the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury note falls below the 3-month bill — this year.
In fact, the yield curve inverted on Friday for the first time since 2007.

Oil prices drop almost 1% on concerns US recession may be looming

Updated 25 March 2019
Reuters
Oil prices drop almost 1% on concerns US recession may be looming

  • Concerns about a potential US recession resurfaced late last week after bearish remarks by the US Federal Reserve
  • Ten-year treasury yields slipped below the three-month rate for the first time since 2007
Updated 25 March 2019
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped by almost 1 percent on Monday, with concerns recession could be looming outweighing supply disruptions from OPEC’s production cutbacks and from US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
Brent crude oil futures were at $66.56 per barrel at 0410 GMT, down 47 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $58.52 per barrel, down 52 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their previous settlement.
Both crude oil price benchmarks have slumped by more than 3 percent since last week hitting their highest since November 2018.
Concerns about a potential US recession resurfaced late last week after bearish remarks by the US Federal Reserve, with 10-year treasury yields slipping below the three-month rate for the first time since 2007.
Historically, an inverted yield curve — where long-term rates fall below short-term — has signaled an upcoming recession.
Adding to the fears of a more widespread global downturn, manufacturing output data from Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, shrunk for the third straight month.
“Estimates for growth and earnings have been revised down materially across all major regions,” said US bank Morgan Stanley.
ANZ bank said the darkening economic outlook “overshadowed the supply-side issues” the oil market was facing amid supply cuts led by producer club OPEC as well as the US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-affiliated allies such as Russia, together referred to as ‘OPEC+’, have pledged to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil supply this year to prop up markets, with OPEC’s de-facto leader seen to be pushing for a crude price of over $70 per barrel.

