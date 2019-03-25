You are here

France bans Iran's Mahan Air for flying arms, troops to Syria, elsewhere

The US imposed sanctions on the airline since 2011. (AFP/File)
Updated 25 March 2019
Reuters
France bans Iran’s Mahan Air for flying arms, troops to Syria, elsewhere

  The ban will become effective starting April 1
  The airlines were also banned by Germany since January
Updated 25 March 2019
Reuters
PARIS: France has banned flights in and out of the country by Iran’s Mahan Air, accusing it of transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones, diplomats said on Monday, after heavy US pressure on Paris to act.
The decision to revoke Mahan’s license to operate in France was made after Germany banned the airline in January.
Paris had considered revoking its license more than two years ago under the presidency of Francois Hollande, but had backed down because it feared it could harm relations just after a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was signed in 2015.
The United States imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011, saying it provided financial and other support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and Washington has been pressing its European allies to follow suit.
“We knew of their activities from our own intelligence services and after the German move it was a question of credibility,” said a French diplomatic source.
The French ban on the airline, which had four flights a week to Paris from Tehran, takes effect from April 1. The airline’s website is no longer taking reservations and calls to its offices in Paris were not answered.
Tensions between Paris and Tehran have grown in recent months as President Emmanuel Macron and his government have become increasingly frustrated with Iran’s ballistic missile tests, regional activities and a foiled attack on an Iranian exile group in France, which Paris says Iranian intelligence was behind.
Both countries only reappointed ambassadors to each other’s capitals last month after more than six months without envoys.
There are no plans at this stage to ban another airline — Iran Air — said one diplomat.
Mahan Air, established in 1992 as Iran’s first private airline, has the country’s largest fleet of aircraft and has flights to a number of European countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Greece.
European countries have been under sustained US pressure to reimpose sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump last year pulled Washington out of an international nuclear non-proliferation treaty reached with Tehran under his predecessor Barack Obama.
Along with Iran, the other signatories to the deal — Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — are still trying to keep it alive and set up in January a mechanism to allow trade with Tehran and circumvent US sanctions.

British Airways flight ends up in wrong city

Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
AFP
British Airways flight ends up in wrong city

  Passengers found out about the mishap when the pilot said the plane was coming in to land in Edinburgh
  After the crew realized the mistake, the plane was refueled and flown to Dusseldorf
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: A British Airways plane flew by mistake from London to Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf in Germany on Monday.
Passengers only found out about the mishap when the pilot said the plane was coming in to land in Edinburgh, which is around 500 miles (800 kilometers) from Dusseldorf.
After the crew realized the mistake, the plane was refueled and flown to Dusseldorf, landing in Germany with a delay of more than three and a half hours.
“We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed,” a spokesman said.
Twitter user Son Tran, who said he was on the plane, said: “While an interesting concept, I don’t think anyone on board has signed up for this mystery travel lottery.”
Another passenger, Sophie Cooke, told the BBC that the wait in Edinburgh “became very frustrating.”
“The toilets were blocked and they ran out of snacks. It was also really stuffy,” Cooke said.

