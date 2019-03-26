You are here

Startup of the Week: Recreating your pictures with a digital twist

Updated 26 March 2019
AMEERA ABID
  • The designers at Art Shop can also provide consultations for customers on the themes and concepts they are interested in
AMEERA ABID
The art scene in Jeddah has been undergoing something of a renaissance in recent times, with new branches growing constantly. Artists and artistic amateurs are increasingly served by an array of venues to develop their styles, and one of the more notable businesses in the region is the Art Shop, a design retailer recognized as an industry leader.
Art Shop creates digital designs, artwork and “visual communication solutions” for customers and clients, across a range of areas. Their shop is located at Red Sea Mall, where you can go and browse their wares and services, while the head office is located in Al-Andalus district.
Art Shop recreates the pictures you give them in their own unique style, adding backgrounds, highlights and all manner of other features.
What you choose to do with your product is up to you. You can either wear it as a badge or put it up in your home as a decoration, customizing it exactly to the shape and size you want it to be.
Art Shop has become a popular source of wedding gifts for their ability to create life-sized cut-outs of the bride and groom, as well as personalized guest books, programs and other accessories.
The shop also values customer’s privacy and modesty, as those who cover their faces or wear hijab can request female employees to assist them and take charge of the whole creative process.
The designers at Art Shop can also provide consultations for customers on the themes and concepts they are interested in.
“We have worked for many events, where we have created name tags and invitations for the organizers and invitations for guests,” said Razan Khalil, the office head manager.
“We never use Photoshop here. It’s really important for us that every single commission is done by our designers — it is all hand-drawn, handmade, and with a real personal stamp on all our products.”
Art Shop is also pushing barriers when it comes to equal opportunities for women. “More than 90 percent of the people working with us are girls, and I feel like the girls are more efficient than boys,” Khalil added.
That efficiency — and talent — is clearly paying dividends, as demand is constantly increasing. “We are working to open another branch very soon,” she said.

Sharqiah Season features interactive Van Gogh show at Ithra

DAHRAN: The story of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life in an interactive exhibition at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), through mesmerizing images projected on the walls and the voice of Lebanese actor of Jihad Al-Atrash.
Al-Atrash, who is famous for his role in “Grendizer” in the Arabic cartoon channel Spacetoon, narrates the story in Arabic, while Van Gogh’s famous paintings, such as “The Starry Night” and “Sunflowers,” fill the walls.
“It’s not only entertainment, it’s also cultural and educational,” said Khalil Itani, project manager of the exhibition, which is part of Sharqiah Season, a 17-day festival that’s taking place in the Eastern Province.
“There will be an English voiceover soon. The 30 minutes and 40 seconds describes the important timelines of Van Gogh, his struggles and achievements, his thoughts. He was an awakened and spiritual person, but he was very sad; no one understood him. Also, the voiceover explains each phase of his life and the most important paintings of his, and explains these paintings and their story, and the techniques and colors.”
Itani told Arab News that many artists have visited the exhibition. “It’s very inspiring too for artists to know how he lived — this is the added value of the Van Gogh exhibition in Ithra.”
Raghad Al-Blowi, a 20-year-old Saudi visitor, said that Van Gogh was one of her most cherished artists, and her favorite painting is “The Starry Night.” Commenting on the Arabic narration, she said: “It makes visitors really get into it in Arabic more. Locals can understand and learn about Van Gogh.”
Colombian visitor Audrey Rincon said that she also enjoyed the exhibit. “It is different from the usual exhibitions, because the paintings are displayed in an interactive and creative way. And he is my favorite painter. I love the colors he used in his paintings, and ‘Sunflowers’ is my favorite painting.”
Sharqiah Season is organized by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority, General Sports Authority and General Culture Authority. The initiative is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, which aims to improve the quality of life for Saudis by providing enriching cultural pursuits and shows.
The festival, which began on March 14 and runs until March 30, has seen more than 80 entertainment and sporting events take place across nine different cities.

