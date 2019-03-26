Startup of the Week: Recreating your pictures with a digital twist

AMEERA ABID

The art scene in Jeddah has been undergoing something of a renaissance in recent times, with new branches growing constantly. Artists and artistic amateurs are increasingly served by an array of venues to develop their styles, and one of the more notable businesses in the region is the Art Shop, a design retailer recognized as an industry leader.

Art Shop creates digital designs, artwork and “visual communication solutions” for customers and clients, across a range of areas. Their shop is located at Red Sea Mall, where you can go and browse their wares and services, while the head office is located in Al-Andalus district.

Art Shop recreates the pictures you give them in their own unique style, adding backgrounds, highlights and all manner of other features.

What you choose to do with your product is up to you. You can either wear it as a badge or put it up in your home as a decoration, customizing it exactly to the shape and size you want it to be.

Art Shop has become a popular source of wedding gifts for their ability to create life-sized cut-outs of the bride and groom, as well as personalized guest books, programs and other accessories.

The shop also values customer’s privacy and modesty, as those who cover their faces or wear hijab can request female employees to assist them and take charge of the whole creative process.

The designers at Art Shop can also provide consultations for customers on the themes and concepts they are interested in.

“We have worked for many events, where we have created name tags and invitations for the organizers and invitations for guests,” said Razan Khalil, the office head manager.

“We never use Photoshop here. It’s really important for us that every single commission is done by our designers — it is all hand-drawn, handmade, and with a real personal stamp on all our products.”

Art Shop is also pushing barriers when it comes to equal opportunities for women. “More than 90 percent of the people working with us are girls, and I feel like the girls are more efficient than boys,” Khalil added.

That efficiency — and talent — is clearly paying dividends, as demand is constantly increasing. “We are working to open another branch very soon,” she said.