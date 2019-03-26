You are here

Strong sports industry key to boosting Saudi economy

The chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, speaks at a special session on the second day of the Makkah Region Economic Forum on Monday. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 26 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, addressed a special session at the second day of the Makkah Region Economic Forum on Monday, to discuss investment opportunities to improve sport across the country.
The forum is currently in its second year and is being held in Makkah, after Jeddah hosted the first edition last year.
At the session, the prince stated that opening up new avenues for investment in the sector, in cooperation with private companies, to create a competitive and strong sporting culture in the Kingdom was essential to increase revenues in the wider entertainment industry, and that the GSA would focus efforts on securing more funding in accordance with the Vision 2030 program.
Meanwhile, the governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, said foreign investment would be key to the expansion of Makkah, but that local businesses would need to continue to make the region attractive.
He cited statistics suggesting 40 percent of foreign investors only did so with local partners in tow, and highlighted the competitive advantages of the region, as well as its heritage and infrastructure.
The governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Salem Al-Ruwais, highlighted the commission’s success in improving internet provision across Makkah region, offering greater telecom coverage in both the public and private spheres.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Shehri, the governor of the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority, explained how his organization was substantially reducing costs in providing renewable energy. He said his authority was also working with the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy to make non-fossil fuel-based power even more accessible.
The minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin, meanwhile, presented the ministry’s latest set of initiatives for upcoming pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia, which, he claimed, would require coordination with up to 40 other government bodies.

King Faisal Prize: Rewarding services to all of humanity

Updated 26 March 2019
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Prince Turki Al-Faisal’s father, the late King Faisal, was a beacon of aspiration and hope. 

During his reign, the first girls’ schools were introduced, and he focused on educating the Saudi population as a whole to promote peace. 

The King Faisal Foundation was founded by King Faisal’s sons and daughters to commemorate his memory and vision. 

The significance of the annual King Faisal Prize (KFP) dates back to when a reporter asked him how he saw Saudi Arabia in 50 years’ time. 

The king responded: “I see Saudi Arabia in 50 years’ time as a wellspring of radiance for humanity.” 

The root of the foundation and the prize stems from his vision for all of humanity: Peace through education.

“The prize was established by the King Faisal Foundation soon after the foundation was formed,” Prince Turki told Arab News.

“It carries the message that the welfare of humanity is the primary importance of service to humanity,” he said. 

“The versatility of Islam is celebrating knowledge for all nationalities. As the first verse in the Holy Qur’an was ‘Read,’” Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Subayyil, secretary-general of KFP, told Arab News. 

“This a universal dialogue between all nationalities and scientific fields, which seeks peace through knowledge.” he said.  

The significance of the Prize shows that: “This is the real Islam and this prize in the country of the Two Holy mosques represents that we are trying to observe the teaching of Islam and its implementation through the prize, which is the encouragement of science and introducing knowledge to people,” Al-Subayyil said. 

 

 

