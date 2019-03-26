You are here

Arab coalition, UN sign MoU to protect children in Yemen

Virginia Gamba, United Nations Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 March 2019
RASHID HASSAN
RIYADH: The Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UN to protect children affected by the conflict.
The MoU was signed in Riyadh by Virginia Gamba, the special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict, and Maj. Gen. Fahd bin Turki bin Abdul Aziz, the Arab coalition’s commander of the joint forces.
Speaking at a press conference, Gamba said that the Houthi militia had been involved in gross violations of using children in the armed conflict in Yemen.
Gamba added that the Iranian-backed militias had committed violations against children instead of taking action to protect them from the civil war. The MoU signed between the coalition and the UN reflected a strong commitment to strengthen the protection of children affected by the conflict as well as preventing them from being exploited by the rebels.
“The MoU consolidates the position of the two sides to strengthen efforts in protecting children affected by conflict in Yemen,” she said.
“This will give us best practices and understanding on how to prevent children from being used in armed conflict.”
“I am convinced that the coalition led by Saudi Arabia will play a significant role in serving the great purpose of keeping children away from the armed conflict,” she said.
She noted that the MoU is the first of its kind and expressed the hope that it will become a global campaign. The UN would conduct an international campaign on the dangers children facing in the armed conflict, she said.
She also expressed hope that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) would be of great help with its rehabilitation program that served children who are used by the Houthi militias to act as combatants and human shields in the conflict.
The UN had launched a number of initiatives to end the recruitment and use of children in conflict. It believed that children should be armed with pens and textbooks, not guns, she said.
Gen. Fahd said that the MoU signed between the two sides deals with “noble humanitarian aspects” and these two sides will work to strengthen the goals toward the protection of children.
The press conference was also attended by permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and Brig. Gen. Mubarak Al-Zahrani, head of the child protection unit in the coalition.

King Faisal Prize: Rewarding services to all of humanity

Updated 26 March 2019
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Prince Turki Al-Faisal’s father, the late King Faisal, was a beacon of aspiration and hope. 

During his reign, the first girls’ schools were introduced, and he focused on educating the Saudi population as a whole to promote peace. 

The King Faisal Foundation was founded by King Faisal’s sons and daughters to commemorate his memory and vision. 

The significance of the annual King Faisal Prize (KFP) dates back to when a reporter asked him how he saw Saudi Arabia in 50 years’ time. 

The king responded: “I see Saudi Arabia in 50 years’ time as a wellspring of radiance for humanity.” 

The root of the foundation and the prize stems from his vision for all of humanity: Peace through education.

“The prize was established by the King Faisal Foundation soon after the foundation was formed,” Prince Turki told Arab News.

“It carries the message that the welfare of humanity is the primary importance of service to humanity,” he said. 

“The versatility of Islam is celebrating knowledge for all nationalities. As the first verse in the Holy Qur’an was ‘Read,’” Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Subayyil, secretary-general of KFP, told Arab News. 

“This a universal dialogue between all nationalities and scientific fields, which seeks peace through knowledge.” he said.  

The significance of the Prize shows that: “This is the real Islam and this prize in the country of the Two Holy mosques represents that we are trying to observe the teaching of Islam and its implementation through the prize, which is the encouragement of science and introducing knowledge to people,” Al-Subayyil said. 

 

 

