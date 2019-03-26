You are here

Exhibit highlights Wellington's formative Indian years

A handout photograph recieved in London on March 25, 2019, shows a portrait painting titled "Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Wellesley, aged 26, in the 33rd Regiment", painted in oils by John Hoppner, an English portrait painter circa 1795. (AFP)
A handout photograph recieved in London on March 25, 2019, shows the title page of the 1765 book, "The Works of Dr. Jonathan Swift, Dean of St. Patrick's, Dublin, Vol II containing Capt. Lemuel Gulliver's Travels into feveral remote Nations of the World". (AFP)
A handout photograph recieved in London on March 25, 2019, shows the Deccan Dinner Service, a vast silver gilt service bought by Wellington's fellow officers in the Deccan region of India as a mark of their appreciation. (AFP)
Updated 26 March 2019
AFP
  The "Young Wellington in India" exhibition runs from Saturday until November 3 at Apsley House, which remains the Wellesley family's London home, on the edge of Hyde Park
AFP
LONDON: An exhibition on the Duke of Wellington’s time in India opens in London Saturday, shedding light on formative years before he defeated French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo.
Between 1796 and 1804, as the young Arthur Wellesley, he helped overthrow the Tipu Sultan and masterminded victory in the Battle of Assaye.
A decade later he defeated Napoleon, paving the way for a century of relative peace in Europe and a time of vast British imperial expansion.
The collection includes a dinner service commemorating his leadership in India that was later supplemented with cutlery taken from Napoleon’s carriage.
It also includes books from the 200-volume traveling library that, aged 27, he took with him for the six-month voyage to India in a bid to broaden his education, having finished his studies early.
It included books on India’s history, politics and economics, Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” and philosophical works.
The “Young Wellington in India” exhibition runs from Saturday until November 3 at Apsley House, which remains the Wellesley family’s London home, on the edge of Hyde Park.
Charles Wellesley, 73, the ninth and current Duke of Wellington, said his great-great-great grandfather’s time in India set the stage for defeating Napoleon.
“It was very, very formative... There is no doubt that he learnt a great deal in India,” he said on Monday.
“Napoleon underestimated Wellington and the reason for this exhibition is to show how important in Wellington’s life was his period in India.”
The exhibition features swords, paintings and the Deccan Dinner Service, a vast silver gilt service bought by Wellington’s fellow officers in the Deccan region of India as a mark of their appreciation.
The cutlery for the service was taken from Napoleon after Waterloo and carries his imperial crest.
The service is still used by the family.
Josephine Oxley, keeper of the Wellington Collection, said the India years were “a time when he learned to meld the military and the political, and became skilled at negotiations with the locals.
“It’s a really interesting period of his life.”

Topics: WELLINGTON New Zealand

Albania fires consul in Nigeria over alleged fraud charges

It is unclear whether the Sandesara brothers are in Albania, how they got the Albanian citizenship last year. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 March 2019
AP
  Nitin and his brother Cetan Sandesara own the Sterling Biotech company, which they used to borrow $725 million from banks there and leave India
AP
TIRANA, Albania: Albania’s Foreign Ministry has fired an Indian serving as its consul of honor in Nigeria after learning he was wanted in his country for money laundering.
A statement Monday said the ministry interrupted Nitin Sandesara’s mandate as a consul in Nigeria because his case “may damage the (country’s) image and reputation.”
Nitin and his brother Cetan Sandesara own the Sterling Biotech company, which they used to borrow $725 million from banks there and leave India.
Last week Albanian police arrested Cetan’s brother-in-law, identified as H.P., 59, while trying to leave the country. He is to be extradited to India.
It is unclear whether the Sandesara brothers are in Albania, how they got the Albanian citizenship last year and how Nitin Sandesara was promoted to the consul’s post.

Topics: Albania Nigeria India

