Pakistan's top court grants bail to former PM Sharif on medical grounds

Supporters protest against the court decision to jail Pakistan former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on December 24, 2018. (AFP)
Reuters
Pakistan’s top court grants bail to former PM Sharif on medical grounds

  • Nawaz Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence imposed last year for failing to disclose his source of income to acquire Al-Azizia Steel Mills
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to release former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on bail for six weeks to receive medical treatment but said he would not be allowed to leave the country.
Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence imposed last year for failing to disclose the source of income that allowed him to acquire the Al-Azizia Steel Mills in Saudi Arabia. He has appealed.
The case was heard by a three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.
The three-time former premier has been suffering from a heart condition and kidney problems and has been admitted to hospital. A previous bail appeal was rejected last month.
The Supreme Court removed Sharif from office in July 2017 for not disclosing part of a salary drawn from his son’s company and he was later convicted in two separate cases of failing to disclose sources of income.
In one of those cases, over the ownership of upmarket properties in London, the high court granted him bail last September, suspending a 10-year sentence until a final decision on his appeal against the conviction.
The appeal process in both cases is continuing.
Sharif has termed the charges against him politically motivated and accused the military and courts of working together to end his political career and destabilize his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.

Russia’s Putin to discuss Golan Heights with Lebanon’s president

Reuters
Russia's Putin to discuss Golan Heights with Lebanon's president

  • Kremlin spokesperson said the US decision could have negative effects on the peace in the region
  • Aoun hopes Russia will help mediate the situation with Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the US decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun at talks in Moscow later on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Their scheduled meeting came after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Monday officially granting US recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

“Such decisions undoubtedly have negative consequences from the point of view of a settlement in the Middle East and the general atmosphere of political settlement in Syria,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Aoun arrived in Moscow on Monday and is expected to sit down for talks with Putin at the Kremlin later on Tuesday.

The presidents will also discuss Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The country has taken in over 1 million refugees, of what is equivalent of a quarter of Lebanon’s population.

Aoun said at a meeting Tuesday with Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, that Lebanon faces “a terrible economic fall-out” from the Syrian crisis and expressed hope that Russia would help his country repatriate the Syrians.

Lebanese politicians are divided over how to handle relations with the Syrian government and repatriation of refugees and look to Moscow to help to mediate that.

