Conor McGregor retires from MMA, again

McGregor has been one of the most bankable stars in UFC. (AFP)
  • Second time the fighter has called it quits in three years.
  • Irishman has not fought since being well beaten by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.
LONDON: Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor on Monday revealed he had retired from the sport, vowing to hang up his gloves for the second time in three years.

The trash-talking Irish star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship wrote on Twitter that he had decided to call time on his career inside the octagon.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,” McGregor wrote. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

“I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.“

McGregor, 30, has not fought since being well beaten by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.

The Dubliner, one of the most bankable stars in UFC, had previously vowed to retire in 2016 in a move that was widely seen as a negotiating gambit.

“I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese,” McGregor wrote in April 2016. His short-lived retirement ended in August 2016, when he returned to fight Nate Diaz in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s decision comes after a troubled few weeks for the Irish fighter.

He was arrested in Miami earlier this month after allegedly smashing a phone outside a Florida nightclub.

He was later charged with criminal mischief and strong-armed robbery after police said he had slapped the phone out of a fan’s hand and then stomped on it.

McGregor was also arrested last year in New York after police said he attacked a charter bus carrying several rival martial arts fighters. Video footage of the altercation showed McGregor, throwing a steel dolly through a window of the bus.

McGregor was also at the center of a brawl which erupted at ringside in the immediate aftermath of his defeat to Nurmagomedov last October in Las Vegas.

In January, the Nevada State Athletic Commission later handed McGregor a six-month suspension for his role in the post-fight melee, backdated to October.

McGregor would have been eligible to fight again in early April.

McGregor is one of the most successful fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, helping to broaden the sport’s appeal beyond its base of hardcore fans.

The Irishman is estimated to have earned $200 million from his fighting career, which included a much-hyped cross-combat bout against former welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Godolphin happy with Thunder Snow ahead of Dubai World Cup defense

Godolphin happy with Thunder Snow ahead of Dubai World Cup defense

  • Five-year old bidding to become first horse to win back-to-back Dubai World Cups.
  • $12 million race takes place at Meydan on Saturday.
LONDON: Thunder Snow is preparing well as he bids to become the first horse to win back-to-back Dubai World Cups, according to Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor.
The five-year-old memorably won the showcase $12 million race at Meydan by five and three-quarter lengths, winning in a track record time last year. He returned to the track on Super Saturday two weeks ago, finishing second in the Group 1 Al-Maktoum Challenge Round Three.
And Godolphin are expecting big things from him in the famous race. Bin Suroor, the most successful handler in the history of the 2000m dirt feature with eight winners to his name, is feeling confident.
“He did his final serious piece of work on Saturday and went very well indeed,” the Godolphin trainer said. “He needed his Super Saturday outing — his first run since November — badly and has come on a lot for it. We expect him to run a big race under conditions we know suit him, but obviously it is a good race.”
Thunder Snow has already made history as the only horse to win both the Group 2 UAE Derby and Group 1 Dubai World Cup, but if he is to win this Saturday then he will be revered for years to come.
One of his big rivals in the race will be Yoshida. Trained by Bill Mott he arrived in Dubai on March 19 in preparation for the cash-rich race. The Japanese-bred son of Heart’s Cry landed in the Emirate off a sixth-place finish in the inaugural Group 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational at Gulfstream Park.
He won the Turf Classic at Churchill Downs, as well as the prestigious Woodward at Saratoga last year and Riley Mott, assistant to his father Bob, said Yoshida is looking good ahead of the big race.
“He’s settled in really well,” he said. “He traveled great and we’re very happy with him. The facilities here are top class. This is my seventh time over here and we’re treated very well.”
Yoshida went out just after 7:00 a.m. in Monday to stretch his legs over the famous dirt track.
“He just had a routine gallop this morning and we let him stand in the gate. Nothing too serious,” Mott said.
Jose Ortiz, who has piloted Yoshida though his last two starts and was aboard for the Grade 1 score at Churchill Downs, will make his first appearance in Dubai. Mott said he expects Ortiz, who guided Yoshida to a closing fourth-place effort in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, will have plenty of options in the 2000m race.
“It sounds like there’s a lot of pace from the local horses, but we have a horse that’s pretty versatile in the way he runs,” Mott said. “He’s able to adapt to the pace scenario. It’s just a matter of how the race develops in front of him.”

