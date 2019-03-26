Ravi Ashwin unrepentant over ‘Mankad’ mayhem in IPL

LONDON: Ravi Ashwin has reignited the heated debate over whether the “spirit of the game” should be considered when potentially running out an opposition batsman.

Coming into bowl during his Kings XI Punjab side’s match against the Rajasthan Royals the Indian spinner checked his run as Royals batsman Jos Buttler left his crease, and whipped off his bails. Known as a “Mankad” the dismissal is within the laws of the game but critics say it is unsportsmanlike and not in the spirit of the deeply traditional sport.

Last point on the embarrassing & disgraceful act of @ashwinravi99 ! This win at all costs mentality has got to stop & the integrity of the game along with the spirit of the game must be of the most importance, as we need to set examples to the young boys & girls playing cricket ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019



Australian spin king Shane Warne was just one of a number of former players who took to Twitter to attack Ashwin for the dismissal saying: “As captain of your side you set the standard... Why do such a disgraceful and low act like that tonight?” tweeted the Australian.

“You must live with yourself and FYI — it’s too late to say sorry Mr.Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act.”

But Ashwin was in no mood for contrition and claimed so long as the dismissal is legal he, and others, should have no problem continuing getting batsmen out that way.

“On my part, it was very instinctive,” the 32-year-old said.

“It was not planned or anything like that. It’s there within the rules of the game. I don’t understand where the spirit of the game comes, naturally if it’s there in the rules it’s there.

“I don’t understand the point of ‘sporting’ in that point because it’s rules.”

The dismissal prompted Buttler to shout in the direction of Ashwin as he walked off the pitch and a Royals collapse, losing seven wickets for 16 runs as Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs.