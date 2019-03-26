You are here

  • Home
  • Ravi Ashwin unrepentant over ‘Mankad’ mayhem in IPL
﻿

Ravi Ashwin unrepentant over ‘Mankad’ mayhem in IPL

The heated debate on the pitch was no replicated on social media as players and fans told Ashwin what they thought of his 'Mankad' (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ravi Ashwin unrepentant over ‘Mankad’ mayhem in IPL

  • India spinner says law shows he was within his rights to run out Buttler.
  • Ashwin told he is a 'disgrace' by Shane Warne and other former players.
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Ravi Ashwin has reignited the heated debate over whether the “spirit of the game” should be considered when potentially running out an opposition batsman.
Coming into bowl during his Kings XI Punjab side’s match against the Rajasthan Royals the Indian spinner checked his run as Royals batsman Jos Buttler left his crease, and whipped off his bails. Known as a “Mankad” the dismissal is within the laws of the game but critics say it is unsportsmanlike and not in the spirit of the deeply traditional sport.

 


Australian spin king Shane Warne was just one of a number of former players who took to Twitter to attack Ashwin for the dismissal saying: “As captain of your side you set the standard... Why do such a disgraceful and low act like that tonight?” tweeted the Australian.
“You must live with yourself and FYI — it’s too late to say sorry Mr.Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act.”

But Ashwin was in no mood for contrition and claimed so long as the dismissal is legal he, and others, should have no problem continuing getting batsmen out that way.
“On my part, it was very instinctive,” the 32-year-old said.
“It was not planned or anything like that. It’s there within the rules of the game. I don’t understand where the spirit of the game comes, naturally if it’s there in the rules it’s there.
“I don’t understand the point of ‘sporting’ in that point because it’s rules.”
The dismissal prompted Buttler to shout in the direction of Ashwin as he walked off the pitch and a Royals collapse, losing seven wickets for 16 runs as Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs.

 

Topics: Ravi Ashwin Jos buttler IPL Mankad Kings XI Punjab RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Conor McGregor retires from MMA, again

Updated 26 March 2019
0

Conor McGregor retires from MMA, again

  • Second time the fighter has called it quits in three years.
  • Irishman has not fought since being well beaten by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.
Updated 26 March 2019
0

LONDON: Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor on Monday revealed he had retired from the sport, vowing to hang up his gloves for the second time in three years.

The trash-talking Irish star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship wrote on Twitter that he had decided to call time on his career inside the octagon.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,” McGregor wrote. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

“I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.“

McGregor, 30, has not fought since being well beaten by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.

The Dubliner, one of the most bankable stars in UFC, had previously vowed to retire in 2016 in a move that was widely seen as a negotiating gambit.

“I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese,” McGregor wrote in April 2016. His short-lived retirement ended in August 2016, when he returned to fight Nate Diaz in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s decision comes after a troubled few weeks for the Irish fighter.

He was arrested in Miami earlier this month after allegedly smashing a phone outside a Florida nightclub.

He was later charged with criminal mischief and strong-armed robbery after police said he had slapped the phone out of a fan’s hand and then stomped on it.

McGregor was also arrested last year in New York after police said he attacked a charter bus carrying several rival martial arts fighters. Video footage of the altercation showed McGregor, throwing a steel dolly through a window of the bus.

McGregor was also at the center of a brawl which erupted at ringside in the immediate aftermath of his defeat to Nurmagomedov last October in Las Vegas.

In January, the Nevada State Athletic Commission later handed McGregor a six-month suspension for his role in the post-fight melee, backdated to October.

McGregor would have been eligible to fight again in early April.

McGregor is one of the most successful fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, helping to broaden the sport’s appeal beyond its base of hardcore fans.

The Irishman is estimated to have earned $200 million from his fighting career, which included a much-hyped cross-combat bout against former welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Latest updates

Ravi Ashwin unrepentant over ‘Mankad’ mayhem in IPL
0
Daesh militants kill 7 US-backed fighters in Syria: commanders
0
Myanmar’s top court hears Reuters reporters’ appeal in official secrets case
0
Conor McGregor retires from MMA, again
0
Pakistan’s top court grants bail to former PM Sharif on medical grounds
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.