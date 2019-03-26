You are here

US Treasury sanctions target 'transfer of billions' to Iran's Revolutionary Guards

The sanctions target the transfer of money to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
US Treasury sanctions target ‘transfer of billions’ to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

  • Treasury blacklists 25 people and entities that are part of ‘vast network’
  • Measures against banks and other financial institutions
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday imposed fresh sanctions on a network of companies and people it said was transferring billions of dollars and euros to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

The US Treasury said it was blacklisting 25 people and entities, including front companies based in Iran, Turkey and the UAE, associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, or MODAFL.

The targeted institutions include banks and other financial institutions, including Ansar Bank, Atlas Exchange and Iranian Atlas Company.

“We are targeting a vast network of front companies and individuals located in Iran, Turkey, and the UAE to disrupt a scheme the Iranian regime has used to illicitly move more than a billion dollars in funds,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Mnuchin said the IRGC and MODAFL continued to try to evade sanctions to help Iran’s government fund terrorism and destabilize the Middle East.

Washington reimposed sanctions against Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers, and moved to isolate Tehran. It has also imposed a string of new sanctions, including against the IRGC and its external arm, Quds Force, to choke off funding for its overseas operations.

The IRGC is by far Iran’s most powerful security organization and has control over large stakes in Iran’s economy and huge influence in its political system.

Topics: Iran US sanctions on Iran

0
0
Film cameras start to roll again in Damascus studios

Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Film cameras start to roll again in Damascus studios

  • The film and television business has been hit hard by a war that has killed half a million people
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
DAMASCUS: On a long-disused film set outside Damascus featuring mud houses, palm trees, alleyways and camels, actors in flowing robes are making a television series that the producers say is part of a gradual revival of their industry.
Like most other sectors of the economy in Syria, the film and television business has been hit hard by a war that has killed half a million people, forced millions from their homes and laid waste to swathes of the country since 2011.
Any films or TV series made by Syrian production houses during the war were rarely bought by the customers in the Gulf and elsewhere that once made up an important part of their market. Actors and directors moved abroad. Studios lay silent.
However, fighting around Damascus ended last year after a series of massive government offensives, reflecting a wider increase in state control around the country, and Syrian studios are starting to work again.
Ziad Al-Rayes, head of the television producers’ association in Syria, said it was again possible to film comfortably and effectively.
“Here you can find four seasons. Here you have mountains, desert, valleys and snow,” he said. It is cheaper to film in Syria than elsewhere, he added.
The television series being produced outside Damascus is about a Sufi cleric called Muhiy Al-Din bin Arabi, and is set in historic Makkah, the holiest city of Islam located in modern-day Saudi Arabia.
It is being made to air in the United Arab Emirates, the producers said. Television series are also being made for broadcast in Lebanon and in Syria’s two closest allies Russia and Iran, the producers’ association said.
The film set was part of a large studio lot that was unused for most of the war and shows signs of disrepair. A nearby set in the same studio is made up like an ancient Roman city.
During the war many famous Syrian actors left the country to work in other Arab states. One well-known actor, 41-year-old Qays Al-Sheikh Najib, is now filming for the first time in Syria for eight years, playing a photographer in a new series called A Safe Distance, which looks at how the Syrian war affected people.
“Syrian actors always tried to keep up their good level and they could maintain their level in the Arab world,” he said.

Topics: Syria TV Drama Syrian War

