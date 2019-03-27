Saudi Cabinet approves National Culture Strategy

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the recommendations made by the Council of Economic Affairs and Development to approve the National Culture Strategy.
The strategy will include a range of policies and initiatives, as well as a summary of the Culture Ministry’s previous efforts to develop the cultural sector and make it an important contributor to the national economy.
The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, also approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Saudi General Audit Bureau and the US Government Accountability Office.
The Cabinet approved an MoU on cooperation between the Saudi and Russian justice ministries.
It also approved an MoU on cooperation in the field of intellectual property between the Kingdom and South Korea.
The Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Center for Meteorology, the National Center for Plant Covering and Combating Desertification, the National Center for Environmental Compliance Control, and the National Center for the Development of Wildlife.
The General Authority for Meteorology and Environment Protection and the Saudi Wildlife Authority will be abolished, but they will continue to exercise their duties until the aforementioned centers are fully established.
The Cabinet addressed economic and cultural activities that took place during the week, including the launch of four major projects in Riyadh at a total cost of SR86 billion ($23 billion).
It commended efforts in relation to the projects, which are expected to create 70,000 new jobs for Saudis in various sectors.
