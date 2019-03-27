You are here

Saudi Arabia joins Arab partners to collaborate on space exploration

The space group’s first project will be a satellite system to be built in the UAE. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Caline Malek
Saudi Arabia joins Arab partners to collaborate on space exploration

  • Kingdom has joined 10 other countries to sign the first regional agreement on coordinating exploration
  • Saudi Arabia has form in looking to the stars for inspiration — Riyadh famously put Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud into orbit in 1985, making him the first Arab in outer space
Caline Malek
ABU DHABI: The dream of an Arab space agency is one step closer to becoming a reality, after Saudi Arabia and 10 other countries signed the first pan-Arab agreement on coordinating national exploration programs at the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi last week.
The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, said that the group’s first project would be a satellite system to be built in the UAE.
“I personally believe in Arab talents,” he said on Twitter. “We called our new satellite ‘813’ in reference to the date that marked the beginning of prosperity for the House of Wisdom in Baghdad under the reign of Al-Ma’mun.”
The agreement is unprecedented for the nations involved, whose levels of technical expertise vary. The first aim of the agreement will be to bring them all up to an equal level of capability.
“It has taken a while because it needed leadership that was not there, but the UAE has now provided it,” said Dr. Mohammad Al-Ramadhan, director of the Research Directorate at the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. “The initiative will develop and support the launch of satellites, which will be a gift to the Arab world, and will give scientists and engineers from Arab countries the chance to participate. With this fresh impetus and the opportunities it provides, the future will be different.”
A delegation from the Saudi Space Commission (SSC) was present at the event, to connect with regional partners and conduct research for the Kingdom’s own national strategy, which is currently under construction.
Established in late 2018, the commission’s role is to supervise and regulate the space sector in Saudi Arabia, working with partner organizations such as the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Defense, universities, the Communications and Information Technology Commission and the General Authority for Civil Aviation. The end goal is to make the sector profitable, eventually contributing to the economy and creating jobs.
“Arabs have a lot of potential in space exploration, especially because a large segment of our population, around 60-70 percent, is very young,” Al-Ramadhan said. “If we can use the revenues from our oil resources to fund our youth, we will definitely make our mark.”
The SSC’s national strategy, when published, will span 15 years, encompassing observation, navigation and communication satellite systems, human space flight, scientific research and exploration. It will be presented to the Saudi Council of Ministers for approval later this year.
“The world is already in an energy transition,” Al-Ramadhan added. “Countries are moving towards renewable energy, like hydrogen and solar power, buying electric cars, and we are slowly shifting away from oil. By diversifying our economy, it will definitely make a big difference in terms of moving from a reliance on oil revenue.”
The Kingdom has form in looking to the stars for inspiration — Riyadh famously put Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud into orbit in 1985, making him the first Arab in outer space.
According to Sheikha Al-Maskari, chief innovation officer at the UAE Space Agency, the move to establish a new Arab space group is a significant moment: “We hope to organize and energize the regional space sector. We also hope to share knowledge and expertise to further contribute to humanity’s ongoing quest to understand the universe in which we live.”
Senior figures from Kuwait, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and the UAE met during the event’s second day to discuss their respective progress. “Morocco started investing in space in the early 1980s, and one of its strategies was to merge all of its space programs to a single national agenda,” said Dr Edriss Al-Haddani, director general of the Royal Center for Remote Sensing in Morocco. “This will be a good starting point for all Arab space agencies to improve and develop their capabilities.”
Although Jordan does not have a dedicated space agency yet, the Royal Jordanian Geographic Center is tasked with updating maps and forecasts using satellite imagery. “When we talk about space programs, it has always involved collaboration between different bodies,” said Brig. Gen. Dr. Awni Al-Khasawneh, director general of the center.
“Collaboration between Arab countries is crucial to our collective success. It is a very positive initiative and we, as Arab countries, should take this opportunity to use all our resources in the best possible way.”
According to Al-Ramadhan, the most significant challenge facing any country embarking on space exploration is financial. “You need a huge budget,” he explained, “so the capabilities or resources of one country on its own will not be enough. The new initiative will be the most efficient solution to funding shortfalls, as well as helping to break the psychological barrier that such a field is the preserve of (great powers).
“The ultimate objective is not just to send astronauts to space, but to enhance the scientific and technological capabilities of our younger generations, who will have a mission to go even further. Space technology can help us find ways to mitigate climate change, for instance, while improving the quality of the environment and the air.”
The natural end point of such collaboration is the establishment of an official pan-Arab space agency. “The plan is to start cooperation and to build mutual projects to reach that point of creating this agency,” said Ghalib Faour, director of the Lebanese Remote Sensing Center. “Lebanon is a beginner in space, but we have a lot of potential in our universities, some of which are ranked among the highest in the region. We just need the (opportunity) to work on large projects driven by nations like the UAE.
“We tried many times before to build Arab cooperation for space exploration, but this is the first time I feel it is serious. Competition came in the way — 10 years ago, we tried with the Arab League to launch a constellation of Arab satellites, but we faced a problem over who would lead it. The UAE is now taking the lead, though, and they are supporting the rest of us.”
Faour expressed hope that space exploration would help to deliver sustainable development for Arab countries, especially those rebuilding after years of strife. “After the war in Lebanon, during the period of reconstruction, we had a lack of data,” he concluded. “So remote sensing, for instance, provided data for land use planning, environmental protection and monitoring of resources. The benefits greater space exploration will bring are endless.”

Topics: Global Space Congress Saudi Space Commission (SSC) uaespaceagency

0
Former Saudi oil workers and their ‘brats’ reunite in transformed Kingdom

The reunion’s organizing committee lined up a program of more than 100 trips, events and activities which included visits to Al-Ula, Madain Saleh, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Asir, Al-Ahsa and Shaybah. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 27 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Former Saudi oil workers and their ‘brats’ reunite in transformed Kingdom

  • KSA witnesses a growing interest from expatriate retirees to revisit the country
Updated 27 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: There’s no place like home for former Saudi Aramco workers and their families.
Hundreds of retired oil workers from around the world returned to Saudi Arabia for a special get-together in a country still close to their hearts.
The fourth KSA Expat Reunion attracted 540 “Aramcon” visitors from 20 countries for an 11-day trip to rekindle fond memories of living and working in the Kingdom and meet up with old friends and colleagues.
Reunion publicity manager, Alison Hooker, told Arab News that many of the ex-Aramco staff had traveled with their children and grandchildren, with the oldest member of the group aged 95.
At the start of their careers in Saudi Arabia it had been a big adventure, said Hooker, but as time went by “the Kingdom grew into their lives and hearts and became their ‘home,’ the place where their children were born and/or raised, and the place from which they gained a special sense of identity and belonging: Where they became known as an ‘Aramcon’ and their children as ‘Aramco Brats’.”
She added: “For many of the brats, Saudi Arabia will always be their ‘home’ and they are so grateful for the opportunity to return and rediscover their roots.”
The idea for the reunion began after retired Aramco executive Ali M. Baluchi, who left the company in 1990, attended a get-together in the US, and as the years passed, he noticed a growing interest from expatriate retirees to revisit the Kingdom.
“In 1998, Baluchi began gathering support for such a visit, lobbying not only the company, but also many local business leaders and government officials,” Hooker said. “Two years later he gathered 300 visitors in Saudi Arabia on the first in-Kingdom reunion. Subsequent reunions were held in 2009, 2015 and then March 11-21 this year.”
Baluchi’s greatest desire, she added, was for returning Aramcons and their families to experience a warm welcome while marveling at how the Kingdom has grown and changed — from observing the roles of women in the workplace to the expansion of tourism and top-quality entertainment.
While they enjoy reconnecting with their past, Baluchi hopes visitors leave with an even deeper affection for Saudi Arabia and its people, and a positive view of the dynamic future ahead for the Kingdom.
The majority of former Aramco employees on the latest trip were from the US, but others came from the UK, Australia, India, Pakistan, Switzerland and Jamaica.
“There were grandparents visiting with their grandchildren to proudly show them where they once worked,” said Hooker. “One couple, Roger and Amie Power from Oklahoma, were here on their honeymoon so Roger could show Amie where he grew up.”
The oldest visitor was Johnnie Guyon, 95, who first came to Saudi Arabia in 1947 with her Aramco driller husband Raymond ‘Tex’ Guyon. She was accompanied by her sons Steve and Chuck who arrived in the Kingdom with the couple as babies.
The reunion’s organizing committee lined up a program of more than 100 trips, events and activities which included visits to Al-Ula, Madain Saleh, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Asir, Al-Ahsa and Shaybah.
Hooker said: “The events included a magnificent welcome dinner hosted by Aramco CEO Amin Nasser at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture, and a reception hosted by the governor of the Eastern Province. The pre-planned activities included local tours to Dammam, Alkhobar, and Uqair. They also included a boat trip from Jubail, shopping and photographic excursions, special dinners, shows and lots more.”
She added that the visitors had been stunned by the progress and development in the Kingdom. “For some, it took a while to adjust. The most obvious change for all has been the status of women in the workforce. The master of ceremonies at the welcome dinner was one of the Kingdom’s first female firefighters, for instance. Seeing women driving was another amazing thing.”
Canadian Kathy Brown came with her international driving license just so she could experience driving in the Kingdom for the first time. “It was an amazing and freeing experience after years of having to rely on drivers to take me anywhere,” she said.
Hooker said it was the incredible warmth of traditional Saudi hospitality that had the biggest impact on the visitors.
“Whether over coffee and tea at a desert campfire or at a resort lunch, the welcome was phenomenal. So many commented on the kindness and generosity of the Saudi people they met. They definitely returned home as unofficial ambassadors for the Kingdom.” The next reunion is planned for 2023.

Topics: Aramco staff Saudi Aramco workers and their families

