MARKHAM, Ontario: Canadian police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of involvement in the abduction of a Chinese citizen studying in the Toronto area. Police have not found the missing man.
York regional police said Tuesday that they believe the 35-year-old Toronto man is involved in the apparent kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu from a parking garage in Markham, Ontario, over the weekend.
He hasn’t yet been charged.
Police say Lu had parked his car and was walking with a friend toward the elevator of his condominium when a minivan came up behind him.
Investigators say three men jumped out, grabbed Lu, shocked him multiple times with a stun gun and dragged him into the van before speeding off.
Police are urging the suspects to release Lu.
Canadian police make arrest in kidnapping of Chinese student
