Aramco CEO attends China development event

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser attended the China Development Forum, a three-day event that focused on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening up of the financial sector and financial stability.
The Aramco chief met the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the forum. Li expressed his appreciation for Saudi Aramco’s investment in an integrated downstream project in Panjin city in Liaoning, coming right after the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to China in February.
The exchange also allowed Nasser to briefly outline Aramco’s plans in China including downstream investments in Zhejiang province.