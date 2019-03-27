You are here

Nigeria ‘confident’ for Cup of Nations after Egypt win

Three-time African champions Nigeria will play two more friendlies to prepare for the event. (File/AFP)
ABUJA: Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr hailed his side’s friendly victory over Africa Cup of Nations hosts and favorites Egypt, but admitted they still need to improve before the tournament starts in June.
A stunning goal by Paul Onuachu inside a minute proved to be the winner for Nigeria inside a packed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.
“This was not a good match, it was a great match for us against one of the top favorites for the Africa Cup of Nations,” Rohr told reporters after Tuesday’s game.
“We still have to improve, but we’re about 69-percent ready for the Africa Cup.”
Three-time African champions Nigeria will play two more friendlies to prepare for the event, which they last qualified for in 2013, when they lifted the title.
“We’re ready for the Africa Cup of Nations,” said goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
“The win against Egypt has given us a lot of confidence leading up to the tournament.”
The Cup of Nations starts on June 21, with the draw yet to be held and the venues still to be announced after Cameroon was stripped of the hosting rights and replaced with Egypt.

