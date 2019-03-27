Nigeria ‘confident’ for Cup of Nations after Egypt win

Jurgen Klopp claims break has done Mohamed Salah good as Liverpool go in search of title

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool after the international break and said his star man is looking as sharp as ever.

The Egyptian ace has suffered a dip in form recently, as the Reds go in search of their first English top-flight title since 1990. Salah was the star man last campaign when he scored 44 goals in a magnificent debut year at Anfield. But while he has found the back of the net 20 times so far this season, the consensus is that the 26-year-old is playing well below his peak. He has gone seven matches without a goal, the longest goalless streak he has experienced since a 10-game barren spell for Roma in 2015.

Reds boss Klopp will be hoping Salah can find the form of last season as Liverpool look to pip Manchester CIty to the title. (AFP)



But having welcomed him back to Liverpool’s Melwood training ground Klopp revealed the break had done him good.

“He always played pretty much all games, everywhere for country, for us and all that stuff, so it was really important he could have a break,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Now he will be here, a full week to prepare for the rest of the season, so that’s cool. I spoke to him, he looked really relaxed and in a good mood. Now, let’s go.”

Liverpool are currently on top of the Premier League table with 76 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City who have one game in hand. Their next clash will be against third-placed Tottenham on Sunday.