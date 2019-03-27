Indonesia threatens to quit Paris climate deal over palm oil

Saudi Aramco buys 70 percent of SABIC for $69bn

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has bought a 70 percent stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund for $69.1 billion.

The deal comes after months of negotiations between Aramco and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The agreed purchase price is SR123.39 per share, an Aramco statement said - a slight discount from SABIC's closing price on Wednesday.

“This transaction is a major step in accelerating Saudi Aramco’s transformative downstream growth strategy of integrated refining and petrochemicals,” Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser said. “As part of the Saudi Aramco family of companies, together we will create a stronger, more robust business to enhance competitiveness and help meet rising demand for energy and chemicals products needed by our customers around the world.”

He described SABIC as a world-class company with an outstanding workforce and chemicals capabilities.

Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, managing director of PIF, described the deal as a “win-win-win transaction and a transformational deal for three of Saudi Arabia’s most important economic entities.”

“It will unlock significant capital for PIF’s continued long-term investment strategy, underpinning sectoral and revenue diversification for Saudi Arabia.”

The deal fits Aramco’s strategy of investing in refining and petrochemicals to secure new markets for it crude.

The statement said the world’s top oil producer plans to increase refining capacity from 4.9 million to 8-10 million barrels per day by 2030, of which 2-3 million barrels per day will be converted into petrochemical products.

