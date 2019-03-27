You are here

India to crack down on sugar sales below floor price

New Delhi has set a sugar export target of 5 million tons. (File/AFP)
Reuters
  • The sugar price control order allows the government to conduct searches in factories
  • India is set to produce more than 32 million tons of sugar for the second straight year in 2018/19
Reuters
MUMBAI: The Indian government has asked regional cane commissioners to take action against sugar mills selling sugar below a government-mandated price, a letter seen by Reuters showed.
The sugar mills are facing a cash crunch as they also have to pay stipulated prices to buy cane from farmers at a time when there is a glut of sugar, and they are heavily in arrears in those payments.
They are under intense pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to make those payments as failure to do so could turn the sugar farmers, a powerful voting bloc, against it in the general election in April-to-May. .
The world’s biggest sugar consumer introduced a floor price for the sweetener last year to help the mills and the farmers. Last month it raised the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar to 3,100 rupees ($45.01) per 100 kg from 2,900 rupees but despite that order several mills sold sugar below the MSP, which threatens to undermine the initiative.
“Sugar mills of your state may be advised to strictly adhere to directives of Government regarding MSP of white/refined sugar and action may be taken for violation of Sugar Price (Control) Order,” the federal food and public distribution department said in a March 20 letter to state cane commissioners.
Some mills were selling sugar below the MSP while others are selling sugar at MSP inclusive of a nationwide sales tax, which is in breach of the directive, the ministry wrote.
The sugar price control order allows the government to conduct searches in factories, and penalties include the possible seizure of stocks of mills violating the rule.
India has provided various sops to the ailing sugar industry in the past year but mills still owe cane farmers more than 200 billion rupees as refined sugar prices have fallen below the cost of production.
The sugar mills include Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Hindusthan, and Shree Renuka Sugars.
Fears of a government crackdown on mills led sugar lobby group, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. (NFCSF), to write to its members this week seeking compliance.
“Due to the cash crunch some mills were selling sugar below MSP and piling pressure on other mills that follow the rules,” said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of NFCSF.
The sugar commissioner in western Maharashtra state, the second-biggest sugar producer in the country, has summoned sugar mill representatives on Thursday to discuss the sale of sugar below MSP, according to industry officials.
“In Thursday’s meeting the sugar commissioner of Maharashtra will review how mills are subverting the law,” said Sanjay Khatal, managing director, Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation.
India is set to produce more than 32 million tons of sugar for the second straight year in 2018/19, overshooting the local demand of around 26 million tons, trade bodies estimate.
Mills have also been struggling to export surplus sugar as global prices are far lower than local prices. To encourage exports, India has given sugar mills transport subsidies of 1,000 rupees a ton to 3,000 rupees a ton, depending on their distance from ports.
New Delhi has set a sugar export target of 5 million tons, but mills are likely to export around 3 million tons in 2018/19, said Naiknavare of NFCSF.

Topics: India sugar

0
Indonesia threatens to quit Paris climate deal over palm oil

Reuters
Indonesia threatens to quit Paris climate deal over palm oil

  • An Indonesian official said said the EU “should not underestimate Indonesia” and pledged the government would firmly defend its national interest
  • Indonesia claims palm is being discriminated against by the EU to protect the market of European oils
Reuters
JAKARTA: A senior Indonesian minister warned on Wednesday Southeast Asia’s biggest economy could consider exiting the Paris climate deal if the European Union goes ahead with a plan to phase out palm oil in renewable transportation fuel.
Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, has lashed out at the EU after the bloc classified palm oil as a risky crop that caused significant deforestation and ruled that its use in renewable fuel should stop by 2030.
Speaking at a palm oil forum, Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister overseeing maritime and natural resources, said the EU “should not underestimate Indonesia” and pledged the government would firmly defend its national interest.
Palm cultivation is often blamed for deforestation and destroying the habitat of endangered animals such as orangutans and Sumatran tigers.
Indonesia’s government, however, says palm requires far less land to produce oil compared to crops such as soy and rapeseed.
“If the US and Brazil can leave the climate deal, we should consider that. Why not?” Pandjaitan said.
Under the Paris climate accord, Indonesia has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions unconditionally by 29 percent and conditionally by 41 percent by 2030.
On Tuesday, the government said it plans to adopt sustainable economic policies which could help cut greenhouse gas emissions while boosting economic growth.
“The US was not sanctioned at all by the EU (after leaving the Paris accord),” said Peter Gontha, special staff at Indonesia’s foreign ministry.
He also said Indonesia faced EU pressure over palm oil despite the government declaring a moratorium on permits for new estates.
Indonesia claims palm is being discriminated against by the EU to protect the market of European oils such as sunflower and rapeseed oils.
Indonesia has said it is preparing to challenge the EU and its Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) at the World Trade Organization as soon as it is implemented. The government is also examining its relations with EU members which support the act.
EU delegates for Indonesia and Brunei have said the bloc is complying with WTO rules and continues to be open for discussion with Indonesian government over the issue.
Earlier this week, and Indonesian Trade Ministry official urged palm companies to log legal action of their own over the issue at courts.

Topics: palm oil Indonesia Paris Aggreement

0
0
Indonesia foils illegal Facebook sale of komodo dragons
0
India to crack down on sugar sales below floor price
0
Pakistan urges no militarization of space after India downs satellite
0
Indonesia threatens to quit Paris climate deal over palm oil
0
