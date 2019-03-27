You are here

  • Home
  • Agencies lost role of gatekeepers, but increased role of fact-checkers: AFP CEO
﻿

Agencies lost role of gatekeepers, but increased role of fact-checkers: AFP CEO

Updated 14 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

Agencies lost role of gatekeepers, but increased role of fact-checkers: AFP CEO

  • ‘We must admit that times have changed, most news agencies are suffering’
  • ‘Our mission is to fight against fake news and invest in quality journalism’
Updated 14 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

DUBAI: News agencies have lost their role as gatekeepers of news with the changing media landscape, but have increased their role as fact-checkers, Agence France-Press’s Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Fries said on the first day of Dubai’s Arab Media Forum.

“We must admit that times have changed, most news agencies are suffering, a global news agency is costly,” Fries said.

Fries was leading the talk under a discussion titled, “The Future of News Agencies” at the main hall of the forum.

“We live in a world of misinformation, but we still have the privilege of being a news agency, and the DNA of a news agency is verifying the information,” he said, adding “With news advancements, we have lost our privilege of exclusivity and ubiquity, but we retain reliability.”

“Our mission is to fight against fake news and invest in quality journalism,” he said.

Fries also spoke of the power of photography and video in journalism, referencing the image of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wearing a hijab and hugging a Muslim after the terrorist attack that killed 50 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch.

“That photo is more powerful than any story on it,” he said.

The Arab Media Forum kicked off in Dubai on Wednesday in a push to highlight the region’s media groups across the mediums of print, television and digital.

Organized by the Dubai Press Club, the forum hosts several panel discussions and talks in an attempt to further enhance the changing media landscape throughout the Middle East.

Topics: media Arab Media Forum Dubai UAE Arab Media Forum 2019

Related

0
Media
Arab Media Forum kicks off in Dubai to highlight region’s media
0
Media
People spend 10 hours a day consuming media of some form: CNN VP

Arab News holds ‘The Art of the Portrait’ workshop at Arab Media Forum

Updated 27 March 2019
Arab News
0

Arab News holds ‘The Art of the Portrait’ workshop at Arab Media Forum

  • The workshop was managed by Arab News’ head of photography Ziyad Alarfaj
  • Alarfaj is a Saudi engineer who decided to follow his passion and dedicate his life to professional photography
Updated 27 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Arab News, the Riyadh-based regional leading English language daily, offered students, young journalists and photographers a workshop on the art of taking portraits at the Arab Media Forum in Dubai on March 27-28. 

The workshop was managed by Arab News’ head of photography Ziyad Alarfaj.

Alarfaj is a Saudi engineer who decided to follow his passion and dedicate his life to professional photography. He worked behind the scenes with large number of international media outlets, and since 2017, has been working with Arab News where his work is directly published.

Alarfaj’s work with Arab News ranges across several different photo-journalism projects where he takes portraits of successful professional Saudi women to shed light on the empowerment of women in workplace under Vision 2030.

“I was always passionate about story-telling, and being a visual person, I wanted to tell the story of the Saudi people through photographs,” Alarfaj said, adding that “I've lived outside of Saudi Arabia for more the 27 years, but I am always asked about my country, so it’s all about showing who we are, as we are.”

The project, titled TheFace: Portraits from the Kingdom, captures the true essence of professional Saudi women across the kingdom in order to highlight their positive impact and empowerment in the workplace.

“I always photograph the women at their homes in order to show that these negative rumors of women being oppressed at home are false. Ever since I held the camera, I promised myself that I will always portray the positive and not the negative,” the head of photography said.

“74% of Saudi Arabia’s population is below 35 years old, and they will be growing up soon looking for people to look up to…what we are showing are role models and people the youth can follow.”

Apart from TheFace, Alarfaj has also photographed a large number of Saudi royals, celebrities and covered major events. 

Before he took on his passion for photography, Alarfaj studied construction engineering management at California State University in Long Beach, and has an MBA in IT from the University of La Verne. He went on to work in a multitude of countries for 16 years including the US, Kuwait and the UAE.

Topics: Arab Media Forum Arab News

Related

0
Media
Arab News scoops more international design awards with SND honor
0
World
Preachers of Hate: Arab News launches series to expose hate-mongers from all religions

Latest updates

Algerian party, top union join army in seeking Bouteflika exit
0
Jurgen Klopp claims break has done Mohamed Salah good as Liverpool go in search of title
0
Egypt defeat is no big deal, claims coach Javier Aguirre
0
Uneasy calm holds in Gaza despite exchange of fire
0
Boko Haram attacks in eastern Niger leave 10 dead: mayor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.