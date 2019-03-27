You are here

  • Home
  • UN praises Saudi-based interfaith center for promoting peace
﻿

UN praises Saudi-based interfaith center for promoting peace

UN praises Saudi-based KAICIID interfaith center for its contributions to promoting peace, through a series of initiatives and partnership programs with governments and other organizations. (KAICIID)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

UN praises Saudi-based interfaith center for promoting peace

  • Moratinos cited the center’s efforts to fight extremism, promote coexistence and preach tolerance
  • He noted the importance of platforms established by the center for dialogue between Christian and Muslim communities
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

SPA RIYADH: The UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos has praised the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) for its contributions to promoting peace, through a series of initiatives and partnership programs with governments and other organizations.
This came during a visit to KAICIID’s headquarter in Vienna, where he met with Secretary-General Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar, and thanked him, the center and the Saudi government for their support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ plan for global conflict prevention and resolution.
Moratinos cited the center’s efforts to fight extremism, promote coexistence and preach tolerance across the Arab world and beyond as a model example for facilitating inter-community cooperation, commending its opposition to religious rhetoric being subverted by extremists and terrorists for political ends.
He noted the importance of platforms established by the center for dialogue between Christian and Muslim communities in the Middle East, Nigeria and Central Africa, and similar programs for Muslims and Buddhists in Myanmar, in restoring trust between fractured neighbors.
He also praised the various training programs KAICIID has helped to set up in religious schools in hotspot regions of interreligious tension, building bridges of understanding and establishing principles of coexistence and common values.

Topics: Saudi Arabia interfaith dialogue UN King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-based interfaith center calls for concerted efforts to check intolerance
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic Ministry takes part in G-20 Interfaith Forum

Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar

Updated 27 March 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar

  • The king stressed during the meeting Saudi Arabia’s keenness on ensuring Libya’s stability and security
Updated 27 March 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: King Salman received on Wednesday the head of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar,  at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh.

The king stressed during the meeting Saudi Arabia’s keenness on ensuring Libya’s stability and security, a statement on the Saudi Press Agency said.

The king also expressed his sincere wishes of prosperity and development for the Libyan people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Libya Khalifa Haftar

Latest updates

British MPs scramble for new Brexit options as May persists with unpopular deal
0
Saudi Aramco buys 70 percent of SABIC for $69bn
0
Nine Iranians held for smuggling drugs off Indian coast
0
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar
0
Lebanon looks to hardline eastern Europe approach for Syrian refugees
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.