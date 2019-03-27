UN praises Saudi-based interfaith center for promoting peace

Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar

RIYADH: King Salman received on Wednesday the head of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh.

The king stressed during the meeting Saudi Arabia’s keenness on ensuring Libya’s stability and security, a statement on the Saudi Press Agency said.

The king also expressed his sincere wishes of prosperity and development for the Libyan people.