Nine Iranians held for smuggling drugs off Indian coast

A security personnel looks on at oil docks at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, 300km (186 miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran January 17, 2012.(Reuters)
Updated 27 March 2019
AFP
  • The crew made “desperate attempts to run away” when approached by authorities off the coast of Gujarat in India’s west
Updated 27 March 2019
AFP
AHMEDABAD, India: Nine Iranians accused of setting their ship ablaze to try and destroy heroin stashed aboard have been rescued by India’s coast guard and held for drug offenses, officials said Wednesday.
The crew made “desperate attempts to run away” when approached by authorities off the coast of Gujarat in India’s west, a statement from the state’s anti-terror squad said.
“Indian Coast Guard Ship chased the boat and when apprehension became inevitable, its crew set the boat ablaze to destroy the evidences (sic),” the statement said.
The coast guard managed to seize 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin before the stricken boat — which had 24,000 liters of fuel and gas cylinders aboard — exploded and sank.
Nine men — all Iranians — were plucked from the sea and taken into custody. Based on their interrogation, the boat was believed to have been loaded in Pakistan at the port of Gwadar, the statement said.
The heroin seized has a street value of $72.5 million, officials added.

Actors union expels two stars for criticizing Egypt in US

Updated 29 sec ago
Mohammed El-Shammaa
  • The union called their actions “a great betrayal of their homeland and of the Egyptian people
  • Mohamed Abdel Fattah, a member of the union, told Arab News that regardless of his opinion of the actors’ visit to the US, the union had overstepped the mark
Mohammed El-Shammaa
CAIRO: The Egyptian Actors Union has cancelled the membership of two prominent former associates — Khalid Abol Naga and Amr Waked — after they attended a session in Washington, DC. criticizing the country’s human rights record. 

The union called their actions “a great betrayal of their homeland and of the Egyptian people … pushing the agenda of conspirators against the security and stability of Egypt.” 

It added that the pair would not act in Egypt again, stressing that it could not accept members it considered traitors.

Waked ridiculed the decision, describing the organization, through his official Twitter account, as “the union of political arts.” Naga said that it was important that the union should not rush to judgements, and that it should have contacted him first to ask for an explanation.

Lawyers on behalf of the organization have filed letters to the Egyptian attorney general’s office against the pair, accusing them of committing acts of treason, incitement against the state and publishing false news.

In an informal session of the US Congress in Washington, Waked called on Egyptian people not to fear the regime. 

He added that he had received threats that he would be arrested if he returned, but that it was his duty to express his opinion on behalf of the Egyptian people.

Mohamed Abdel Fattah, a member of the union, told Arab News that regardless of his opinion of the actors’ visit to the US, the union had overstepped the mark.

“There are hundreds of unemployed actors, but I do not see any activity from them on that, only decisions to persecute colleagues. I am surprised by their interest in political affairs, all the while ignoring the problems of members such as the unsafe environments under which many members work.”

Doubts have also been raised over the legality of the decision, given that it remains unclear whether Waked and Naga were notified of the intention to expel them, or even investigate them before their expulsion, contravening Egyptian law.

