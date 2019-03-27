DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi-Nepalese investment plans top agenda at high-level meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH: The potential for Saudi-Nepalese investment in tourism, energy and information technology were highlighted during a meeting on boosting cooperation between the two countries.

Exploring ways to strengthen bilateral relations were top of the agenda when Nepalese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mahendra Prasad Singh Rajput met with the Shoura Council’s Saudi-Nepalese Parliamentary Friendship Committee chairman, Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi.

Rajput told Arab News on Tuesday: “The main purpose of our meeting was to enhance the relationship between the two friendly countries through the parliamentary friendship committee.

“During the meeting, besides parliamentary diplomacy, we discussed the good relations that our two countries have, and various issues of mutual interest in order to enhance bilateral cooperation.”

The envoy said there were numerous areas where the two countries could work together, and he pointed to the potential for joint investment in the sectors of tourism, infrastructure, hydropower and information technology.

Rajput noted that Nepal was a logistical hub for mountaineers looking to climb the world-famous Himalayan peaks, which includes Mount Everest.

“To make our relationship more productive, mutual visits by parliamentarians of the two countries would be most helpful,” added the ambassador.

Al-Harbi and Rajput stressed the important role played by the friendship committees of the two countries in exploring wider horizons of cooperation.

The “very positive” meeting also reviewed a number of issues of common interest, said Rajput.

Nepal and Saudi Arabia have been forging closer bonds since the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 15, 1977. Economic cooperation between the two nations began the following year when Nepal opened its embassy in Jeddah.