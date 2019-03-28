Media ‘has key role in overcoming regional challenges,’ says Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed

You are here

Media has a key role in overcoming the Arab world’s current challenges, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said at the Arab Media Forum on Wednesday. (WAM)
Updated 28 March 2019
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DUBAI: The media has a key role in overcoming the Arab world’s current challenges, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said at the Arab Media Forum on Wednesday.
“The media possesses the power of the word and utilizes this power to make a positive impact on the community. Good words will grow and prosper. The media must maintain high levels of integrity and professionalism,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Arab Media Forum sees regional media outlets gather to discuss obstacles and issues the industry is facing, notably the rise of fake news, and countering terrorism and hate rhetoric.
Several sessions revolved around the theme of trust in the media, such as “Countering Incitement,” “The Value of Trust in Today’s News Environment,” and “The Struggle Against Hate Speech.”
Tini Sevak, CNN’s vice president of audience and data, led the talk “The Value of Trust in Today’s News Environment.”
“There is a greater appetite for news. But you have to be on the ground to tell the story accurately,” she said. “Trust should be at the core of all media and news brands.”
In another session titled “The Future of News Agencies,” Agence France-Presse’s CEO Fabrice Fries highlighted the rise in different news sources in today’s social media-driven world, and the dangers it could cause.
“We live in a world of misinformation, but we still have the privilege of being a news agency, and the DNA of a news agency is verifying the information,” he said.

“With news advancements, we have lost our privilege of exclusivity and ubiquity, but we retain reliability.”
While the role of trust in the media was a dominant theme, other sessions tackled the industry’s relationship with politics.
“There is a crisis between media and politics in the modern world,” said political analyst and author Abdel Monem Said. “Many media figures have become politicians and vice versa, and this is similar to the impersonation of roles between the political and media fields.”
The analyst was speaking alongside Walid Phares, US President Donald Trump’s former foreign policy adviser, and Abdulrahman Al-Rashed, head of the editorial board at Al Arabiya.
Al-Rashed said that media should be unbiased and give a chance for all to voice their opinions and concerns. “For us in media we try to give all parties space for self-expression, and
this is the job of newsroom workers,” he said.
Other sessions at the Arab Media Forum included one on the future of print journalism.
“Print is not dead,” Annahar newspaper’s editor-in-chief Nayla Tueni said.
Tueni referred to the day Annahar printed blank pages in its print edition, in a protest to the recent political stalemate in Lebanon, in which it took six months to form a government.
“Everyone went and bought the paper, which was only white (pages),” she said. “Print is still relevant.”
Workshops are being held throughout the forum by media companies, including Facebook’s “Algorithm & Newsfeed, and how to engage the audience,” LinkedIn’s “Best Practices for Media Professionals,” and Arab News’ “The Art of Portrait.”
The forum runs until March 28.

DUBAI: Arab News, the Riyadh-based regional leading English language daily, offered students, young journalists and photographers a workshop on the art of taking portraits at the Arab Media Forum in Dubai on March 27-28. 

The workshop was managed by Arab News’ head of photography Ziyad Alarfaj.

Alarfaj is a Saudi engineer who decided to follow his passion and dedicate his life to professional photography. He worked behind the scenes with large number of international media outlets, and since 2017, has been working with Arab News where his work is directly published.

Alarfaj’s work with Arab News ranges across several different photo-journalism projects where he takes portraits of successful professional Saudi women to shed light on the empowerment of women in workplace under Vision 2030.

“I was always passionate about story-telling, and being a visual person, I wanted to tell the story of the Saudi people through photographs,” Alarfaj said, adding that “I've lived outside of Saudi Arabia for more the 27 years, but I am always asked about my country, so it’s all about showing who we are, as we are.”

The project, titled TheFace: Portraits from the Kingdom, captures the true essence of professional Saudi women across the kingdom in order to highlight their positive impact and empowerment in the workplace.

“I always photograph the women at their homes in order to show that these negative rumors of women being oppressed at home are false. Ever since I held the camera, I promised myself that I will always portray the positive and not the negative,” the head of photography said.

“74% of Saudi Arabia’s population is below 35 years old, and they will be growing up soon looking for people to look up to…what we are showing are role models and people the youth can follow.”

Apart from TheFace, Alarfaj has also photographed a large number of Saudi royals, celebrities and covered major events. 

Before he took on his passion for photography, Alarfaj studied construction engineering management at California State University in Long Beach, and has an MBA in IT from the University of La Verne. He went on to work in a multitude of countries for 16 years including the US, Kuwait and the UAE.

