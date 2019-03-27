You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s largest eastern archaeological site explored
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s largest eastern archaeological site explored

Dr. Jerome Romer, at a lecture organized by the Antiquities and Museums Department of the SCTH, claimed that the dig was the biggest yet to be launched in Saudi Arabia, and that the site was the largest yet discovered in the east of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 28 March 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s largest eastern archaeological site explored

  • Thaj, 90 km west of the city of Jubail and under observation since a 2016 agreement between the SCTH and the French National Center for Scientific Research
Updated 28 March 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The head of the Saudi-French archaeological mission working at the site of Thaj in the Eastern Province has given an update on the progress of the excavation.

Dr. Jerome Romer, at a lecture organized by the Antiquities and Museums Department of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), claimed that the dig was the biggest yet to be lunched in Saudi Arabia, and that the site was the largest to be unearthed in the east of the Kingdom.

Thaj, 90 km west of the city of Jubail and under observation since a 2016 agreement between the SCTH and the French National Center for Scientific Research, would once have been a major urban center at the beginning of the Common Era, over 2,000 years ago.

Excavations in the region, Romer added, represented an exciting new chapter in the history of the Arabian Peninsula, and he pointed out that the exploration of the site revealed it was perhaps the biggest pre-Islamic Arab settlement on the East Coast.

“In ancient times, just like today, the Arabian Peninsula was a commercial and cultural hub, at the crossroads of the great civilizations of that time in the Levant, Mesopotamia and India. Its cities hosted rich trade convoys and became strong commerce-based kingdoms,” he said.

The Saudi-French mission has carried out multiple excavations and surveys during its time at Thaj, including a general survey of the site and the surrounding topography.

Excavations have uncovered letters, drawings and inscriptions in a number of tombs on hills around the ancient city, and rock samples collected from the northern part of the dig have been used to date it, as well as trace geological events during its history.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia rich with undiscovered archeological sites
0
Saudi Arabia
Jurash: Secrets of one of Saudi Arabia’s most important archaeological sites revealed

Saudi Culture Ministry to offer residency for international artists

Updated 28 March 2019
Rawan Radwan &
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Saudi Culture Ministry to offer residency for international artists

  • Prince Badr announces raft of initiatives to transform arts and culture in the Kingdom
Updated 28 March 2019
Rawan Radwan & HALA TASHKANDI
0

RIYADH: International artists will be offered the chance for the first time to take up residency in Saudi Arabia.

The new “cultural residency” scheme was among a raft of initiatives announced at a glittering event in Riyadh on Wednesday to launch the Ministry of Culture’s vision and strategy for the future.

They include arts prizes, scholarship programs and a culture fund to support artists.

“Today marks a turning point in the history of our nation,” said the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. “It is rare that a nation undergoes such a massive revival of its culture. 

“The transformation of arts and culture will benefit all Saudis, young and old, from every corner of our country.  It will help build bridges of understanding.  And for our children, we will build a Saudi Arabia where their creative spirits can flourish.”

 

On the ministry’s Twitter account, the minister said a priority was to support Saudi talent.

“The Ministry will work to enable creatives and intellectuals and harness their potential,” Prince Badr said.

“We will work to promote culture as an enabler of coexistence and peaceful dialogue, and we are marching confidently towards a promising future.” 

During the ceremony, the new Culture Ministry logo, focused on Saudi Arabia’s traditional colors, was displayed on screens as Saudi performers including Mohammed Abdo and Rashid Al-Faris took center stage.

The Culture Ministry tweeted a statement from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying: “We take immense pride in the historical and cultural legacy of our Saudi, Arab, and Islamic heritage.

“Our land was, and continues to be, known for its ancient civilizations and trade routes at the crossroads of global trade.

“This heritage has given our society the cultural richness and diversity it is known for today.”

Abdulnasser Gharem, one of Saudi Arabia’s top conceptual artists, applauded the initiatives. 

“For us artists, the Ministry of Culture is a symbol of national pride,” he said. “It’s a vital social tool of intercultural dialogue that also serves as a platform contributing to the expansion of the dialogue and convergence between both cultural and intellectual capacities.” 

An early contributor to the Saudi art scene, Gharem helped found the non-profit arts organization Edge of Arabia, which promotes arts education and provides an international platform to contemporary Saudi artists.

Aram Kabbani, one of the Kingdom’s top stylists and fashion consultants, commended the ministry’s efforts in supporting young Saudi talents, not only in the arts and fashion scene, but also in other sectors. 

“The ministry has been doing an important and amazing job supporting entrepreneurs and local talents, providing them with the proper resources and care to allow them to thrive,” she told Arab News.

The cultural reinvigoration of Saudi Arabia began with the launch of Vision 2030 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016. 

The plan outlines 24 goals in economic, political and societal development, with specific initiatives that include culture. “Our vision is a strong, thriving and stable Saudi Arabia that provides opportunity for all,” the crown prince said.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Vision 2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet approves National Culture Strategy
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry to launch its vision Wednesday

Latest updates

Taiwan’s Tsai confirms request to buy new US fighters, tanks
0
‘It doesn’t open’: Mosque survivors describe terror at door
0
Smollett saga shook public trust, heightened racial tensions
0
US white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crimes in deadly car attack
0
NZ PM welcomes Facebook bans on white nationalism, separatism
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.