Saudi companies warned of hefty fines for late tax returns

RIYADH: Saudi companies with annual turnovers of more than SR40 million ($10.6 million) have been urged to submit their monthly tax returns or face a potentially hefty fine.
The General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) said declarations for the month of February were due by the end of March 2019.
GAZT officials warned that firms failing to meet the deadline will be subject to a fine of between 5 and 25 percent of the monthly tax payable.
The government agency added that enterprises had 20 days’ grace from the date of their tax declaration to report any errors to the authorities.
Further details on tax matters can be found on the authority’s website at www.gazt.gov.sa which provides a range of tools, information, and guidance materials. Inquiries can also be made through the GAZT hotline (19993), its social networking account @gazt_ksa or via email to [email protected]
