Pakistan minister brands US envoy ‘little pygmy’ in Twitter row

﻿

US ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass issued a tweet rebuking Imran Khan while alluding to his past as captain of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning cricket team. (AFP)
  • The furor underscores the delicate balance of regional tensions as the US steps up a push to find a way out of Afghanistan
  • Pakistanis outraged at the snub to their leader from a foreign envoy in another country took to Twitter in response
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani minister has branded the US ambassador to Kabul a “little pygmy” in a high-level diplomatic Twitter row that erupted over ongoing peace talks between Washington and the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The furor underscores the delicate balance of regional tensions as the US steps up a push to find a way out of Afghanistan, more than 17 years after the invasion.
It began after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly suggested an interim government in Afghanistan to help smooth the talks process, making the comment during a briefing with local reporters on Monday.
Khan’s comments caused uproar in Afghanistan, which has long held neighboring Pakistan’s shadowy intelligence services responsible for supporting and training the Taliban.
Kabul recalled its ambassador on Tuesday, and the Pakistani foreign office tried to downplay Khan’s comments on Wednesday, saying they had been reported “out of context... leading to an unwarranted reaction.”
But shortly after US ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass issued a tweet rebuking Khan while alluding to his past as captain of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning cricket team and numerous cheating scandals in the sport involving Pakistani players.
“Some aspects of #cricket apply well in diplomacy, some do not. @ImranKhanPTI, important to resist temptation to ball-tamper with the #Afghanistan peace process and its internal affairs. #AfgPeace,” the tweet read.


Pakistanis outraged at the snub to their leader from a foreign envoy in another country took to Twitter in response — including Khan’s minister for human rights, Shireen Mazari.
“Clearly you little pygmy your knowledge of ball tampering is as void as your understanding of Afghanistan and the region! Clearly in your case ignorance is certainly not bliss! Another sign of Trumpian mischief a la Khalilzad style!” she wrote, referring to the US envoy leading the peace talks, Zalmay Khalilzad.

 


When the Twitterverse accused her of violating diplomatic norms, she doubled down.
“Haha! Haters gonna hate! But seriously what diplomatic norms? US dips have been violating them all day today from Zalmay to this moron!” she wrote in response to one critic.

 

 


The Taliban have long refused to speak with Kabul, deeming the administration of President Ashraf Ghani — who is seeking re-election this year — puppets of the West.
The US insists that it is negotiating with the insurgents on Afghan peace talks, but fears are sharp in Kabul that the government is being sidelined from its own peace process in Washington’s rush to exit.
Many predict a US withdrawal before any peace deal is done with Kabul could see the Taliban return to some semblance of power in Afghanistan, or for the fighting to fracture into a full-blown ethnic civil war.

 

 

Topics: Pakistan US Diplomacy John Bass Imran Khan

Prince William visit to honor Christchurch attack victims

Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Prince William will visit victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings next month, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday on the eve of a national remembrance service being held in the grieving South Island city.
Ardern said the focus of Friday’s service and next month’s royal visit was supporting the Muslim community, which was devastated when a self-avowed white supremacist killed 50 people at two mosques in a shooting rampage.
Ardern will address the service, which has the theme “We Are One” and will be broadcast on national television.
She said representatives from 59 nations, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, were attending the event, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.
The emphasis will be on the Islamic community, with an invocation ringing out across Hagley Park, speeches by Muslim leaders and a performance by Cat Stevens, the British singer who shunned stardom in the 1970s and became a Muslim, taking the name Yusuf Islam.
“This is an event that has affected New Zealand deeply, but it was our Muslim New Zealanders who were targeted in this act of hatred,” Ardern told reporters in Christchurch.
“Rightly so, that will be reflected in the remembrance service.”
She said William, the Duke of Cambridge, was “very keen to show his support for the city and the Muslim community as it emerges from this attack.”

William will represent his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, the official head of state of the former British colony.
“The visit will be another sign that this nation will always stand with those affected by the terror attacks, and the people of Christchurch,” Ardern said.
The royals have previously expressed sympathy for the attacks.
“The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.
Ardern said William already had a strong connection with Christchurch and the surrounding Canterbury region after visiting in the wake of a devastating 2011 earthquake that killed 185 people.
William made a two-day visit to Christchurch following the quake to attend a memorial service. He and his wife Kate also visited the city in 2014.
After the mosque attacks, William, Kate, Prince Harry and wife Meghan sent a message that ended “Kia kaha,” meaning “be strong” in Maori.
“No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship,” they said.
“This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community. It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship.”
Ardern has led efforts to support New Zealand’s small, tightly-knit Muslim community in the wake of the attack.
As well as symbolic gestures such as donning a headscarf while comforting survivors, she has also moved to tighten gun laws and called for social media giants to do more to combat hate speech.
She said New Zealanders were “on a journey” to uphold their core values and her government wanted to take a leadership role in ensuring that happened.
“We have never been free of racism, we have never been free of violent ideology,” she said
“But our overriding values are ones of fairness, compassion and diversity.”

Topics: Prince William New Zealand

