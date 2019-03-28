You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll from Dhaka tower fire jumps to 17: official
﻿

Death toll from Dhaka tower fire jumps to 17: official

The previous fire that killed 70 happened in one of Dhaka's old quarters. (AFP/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Death toll from Dhaka tower fire jumps to 17: official

  • No official statement saying how many people are still trapped inside the building
  • Last month a fire in Dhaka killed 70 people and injured 50
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

DHAKA: A huge fire in a Dhaka office block has killed at least 17 people, an official said Thursday, with desperate workers leaping to their deaths in the latest major inferno to hit the Bangladeshi capital.
"The death toll has risen to 17," Khurshid Alam, a fire service officer, told AFP, adding the toll may continue to rise as rescue crews search the torched building.

People were seen screaming for help from windows, while some lowered themselves down the side of the building. Media reports said at least six people had been seen leaping from flaming windows.

A military spokesman, Abdullah Ibne Zaid, said the body of a Sri Lankan man was brought to the army’s Kurmitola Hospital and another 45 people were being treated there. 

Helicopters dropped water on the blaze as flames and thick black smoke poured out of the windows.

Scores of firefighters were backed by navy and air force specialists, authorities said.

Hundreds of panicked onlookers crowded the streets in the upmarket Banani commercial district.

Shoikot Rahman ran to safety after hearing colleagues raise the alarm, narrowly escaping the smoke and flames engulfing the building.

“When I heard a fire broke out in the building, I quickly rushed out of the building,” he told AFP.

“Many of my colleagues are still trapped in the office.”

There was no official word on how many people were trapped inside.

Fire disasters regularly hit Bangladesh’s major cities where safety standards are notoriously lax.

A massive blaze in Dhaka’s old quarter on February 21 killed at least 70 people and injured 50 others.

Fire service officials said chemicals illegally stored in an apartment building exploded and set alight five buildings and nearby streets. That blaze took more than 12 hours to control.

A June 2010 fire in the nearby neighborhood of Nimtoli, one of the most densely populated districts of the capital, killed 123 people.

In November 2012, a fire swept through a nine-story garment factory near Dhaka killing 111 workers. An investigation found it was caused by sabotage and that managers at the plant had prevented victims from escaping.

Experts said inspections on buildings in the city frequently found fire stairs blocked with stored goods and exit doors locked.

Authorities are still carrying out a drive to close down illegal chemical stores and warehouses in apartment buildings, launched after the disaster in the old city.

Topics: Dhaka Bangladesh fire

Related

0
Press Review
The Express Tribune: Dhaka refuses to accept new Pak envoy
0
World
Dozens of Bangladesh migrants trafficked to Vanuatu stuck in limbo

Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship

Updated 28 March 2019
AFP
0

Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship

  • The fate of foreign fighters with the Daesh group and their families has become a major international headache
  • There are around 40 militants with links to Denmark in what used to be territory held by the Daesh group in Syria
Updated 28 March 2019
AFP
0

COPENHAGEN: Children born abroad to Danish militants will no longer receive Danish citizenship, the minority government announced Thursday after striking a deal with its populist ally the Danish People’s Party.
“Contrary to current rules, children who will be born in regions prohibited to Danes... will not automatically receive Danish nationality,” the immigration ministry said in a statement.
“As their parents have turned their back on Denmark, there is no reason for the children to become Danish citizens,” Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg was quoted as saying in the statement.
The proposal must still go through parliament. No date has been set for the vote but it is expected to pass.
The fate of foreign fighters with the Daesh group and their families has become a major international headache since the fall of the last vestige of its so-called caliphate in Syria.
Since 2016, it has been a criminal offense under Danish law to have fought in conflict zones for a terrorist group.
The courts have already convicted 13 people for having joined or tried to join a terrorist organization.
Nine of those were stripped of their Danish nationality and expelled from the country. The others could not be stripped of their citizenship as they did not hold dual nationality.
Under the new rules, holders of dual nationality can lose their Danish citizenship by simple administrative order.
There are around 40 militants with links to Denmark in what used to be territory held by the Daesh group in Syria, 10 of whom have been captured, according to the government.
The exact number of Danish children born there remains unknown.

Topics: Denmark Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Syria’s Kurds call for international court to try Daesh militants
0
Middle-East
Daesh extremists blow themselves up in north Iraq: army

Latest updates

King Salman leaves Saudi Arabia for Tunisia on official visit
0
Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail
0
Turkish lira plunges, banks start providing liquidity again
0
Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship
0
Saudi Gazette to go fully digital
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.