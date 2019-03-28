You are here

Goldman Sachs fined $45m by UK watchdog for reporting failures

The Financial Conduct Authority said that Goldman Sachs is the 14th financial firm to be fined for transaction reporting failures under the EU securities law. (AFP)
LONDON: Britain’s markets watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Goldman Sachs International a record $45 million (£34.3 million) for failing to provide accurate reporting of transactions over a decade.
“These were serious and prolonged failures,” said Mark Steward, the Financial Conduct Authority’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight.
Goldman agreed to resolve the case speedily, thus qualifying for a 30 percent discount to avoid a fine of £49 million.
“We are pleased to have resolved this legacy matter. We dealt with the issues proactively at the time and have made significant investments across the period to develop and enhance our reporting procedures,” the US investment bank said.
The FCA said that Goldman is the 14th financial firm to be fined for transaction reporting failures under the European Union securities law known as MiFID.
Last week it fined Swiss bank UBS £27.6 million, at the time the highest penalty to date.
Accurate data on trades are essential for regulators to monitor for market abuses and combat financial crime, the FCA said, adding that between 2007 and 2017, Goldman made more than 220 million errors in its transaction reporting.
“The FCA also found that GSI failed to take reasonable care to organize and control its affairs responsibly and effectively in respect of its transaction reporting,” the FCA said.

Britain rebukes Huawei over security failings, discloses more flaws

LONDON: Britain publicly chastised China’s Huawei Technologies for failing to fix long-standing security flaws in its mobile network equipment and revealed new “significant technical issues,” increasing pressure on the company as it battles Western allegations that Beijing could use its gear for spying.
In a report published on Thursday, the government-led board that oversees vetting of Huawei gear in Britain said continued problems with the company’s software development had brought “significantly increased risk to UK operators.”
The board – which includes officials from Britain’s GCHQ communications intelligence agency – said in the report that the company had made “no material progress” addressing security flaws and it didn’t have confidence in Huawei’s capacity to deliver on proposed measures to address “underlying defects.”
The unusually direct criticism is a fresh blow to the world’s largest maker of mobile network equipment, which has been under intense scrutiny in recent months.
Officials in the United States and elsewhere have been increasingly public in voicing their concerns that Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying or sabotage, particularly as operators move to the next generation of mobile networks, known as 5G.
Shenzhen-based Huawei said in a statement said it takes the oversight board’s concerns “very seriously” and that the issues identified in the report “provide vital input for the ongoing transformation of our software engineering capabilities.”

