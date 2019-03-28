You are here

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed permanent Manchester United boss

Thumbs up from Solskjaer who has got the United job full-time. (AFP)
  • Fan favorite gets three-year contract after impressive start in Old Trafford dugout.
  • Decision greeted with approval from fans and former players.
MANCHESTER: Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s permanent manager on a three-year contract on Thursday following a highly successful caretaker spell in charge.
The Norwegian, 46, has inspired a dramatic revival of United’s fortunes since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 14 of his 19 games and leading the Red Devils to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United, was already a hero to fans as the man who scored the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final to complete the treble.
“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” Solskjaer said in a statement on the club’s website. “It was an honor to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.
“The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.
“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”
United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: “More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club.”
After Mourinho was sacked following a 3-1 loss to Liverpool on December 16, Solskjaer initially arrived from Norwegian club Molde “on loan” until the end of the season.
Solskjaer, who spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford as a player, took over with the club in sixth place in the Premier League, 11 points off the top four.
But they have lost just once in the league since then and are now in fifth place, just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, with eight games remaining in the season.
The highlight of his reign so far was a dramatic 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 in the Champions League, with United overturning a 2-0 first-leg defeat to reach the quarter-finals on away goals.
Solskjaer’s former United teammate Peter Schmeichel tweeted: “Congratulations my friend, it is well deserved. Up and onwards let’s chase some trophies.”
Former United defender Gary Neville welcomed the appointment and urged the club to back the new full-time boss financially.
“I’m delighted for Ole,” Neville tweeted. “I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed. However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!“
Another former United teammate of Solskjaer’s, Rio Ferdinand, tweeted: “Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd! I hope my Thank You is in post Ole.”

Australia beat Pakistan once again for an unassailable 3-0 lead in ODI series

Australia beat Pakistan once again for an unassailable 3-0 lead in ODI series

  • Aaron Finch once against leads from the front with 90 runs.
  • Victory was the sixth in a row for Finch's team.
ABU DHABI: Skipper Aaron Finch just missed a record hundred while Adam Zampa took four wickets and Pat Cummins claimed three as Australia demolished Pakistan by 80 runs in the third one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Finch hit a 136-ball 90 to steer Australia to 266 for six in 50 overs on a slow-paced Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch before Zampa (four for 43) and Cummins (three for 24) jolted Pakistan’s batting before they folded at 186 in 44.4 overs.
The win gives Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with the last two games taking place in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Finch enjoyed another great day with the bat as he led from the front in the UAE capital. (AFP) 


Australia won the first two matches by identical margins of eight wickets — both in Sharjah — and continued their dominance of a depleted Pakistan side who rested six of their key players in a surprise move, two months before the World Cup.
Cummins, fresh after resting the first two matches, followed his 14 wickets in the series win in India earlier this month, by dismissing Shan Masood (two) in his third over and then had Haris Sohail (one) and Mohammad Rizwan (nought) in his fourth.
That left Pakistan reeling at 16 for three before opener Imam-ul-Haq (46) and Shoaib Malik (32) put on a fourth wicket stand of 59 before Glenn Maxwell trapped Imam leg-before.
Umar Akmal (36) and Imad Wasim (43) also fought during their stand of 53 for the sixth wicket but Zampa mopped up the tail with career best figures.
It was Finch again who anchored Australia after light rain delayed the start by 15 minutes.
Finch, who scored 116 and 153 not out in the first two matches, could have been the first Australian to score three hundreds in as many ODIs.
Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara holds the record of most successive hundreds with four while nine other batsmen have struck three consecutive hundreds in ODI cricket.
Maxwell, 71 with eight boundaries and a six, gave the total its final touches.

Some big hitting from skipper Shoaib Malik was not enough to save Pakistan. (AFP) 


Finch holed out to leg-spinner Yasir Shah in the 42nd over but he had once again built the innings.
Australia started shakily and lost opener Usman Khawaja off just the fifth ball, bowled for nought by Usman Shinwari.
Junaid Khan dismissed Shaun Marsh for 14 to leave Australia struggling at 20 for two but Finch added 84 for the third wicket with Peter Handscomb (47 with six boundaries) to help his team recover.
Finch added another 36 with Marcus Stoinis (10) and 48 for the fifth wicket with Maxwell.
Maxwell and Alex Carey (25 not out) put on a quick 61 for the sixth wicket as Australia hit 90 in the last 10 overs.
Australia brought in fast bowlers Cummins and Jason Behrendorff to replace injured Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Pakistan included Shinwari and Junaid in place of Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Abbas.

