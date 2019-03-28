You are here

  • Home
  • New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum
﻿

New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum

1 / 2
The app has installed a state-of-the-art voice recognition system which allows readers to vocally ask the application for the news. (AN photo)
2 / 2
Arab News deputy editor-in-chief Tarek Mishkhas.
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum

  • Deputy Editor-in-Chief Tarek Mishkhas: ‘This comes as yet another stamp of making our newspaper more global, more digital’
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: During a special announcement at the Arab Media Forum, Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English language daily, announced the launch of its revamped smartphone news application for android and iPhone.

The application was announced by the deputy editor-in-chief Tarek Mishkhas.

“We are pleased to launch our new smartphone app today at the Arab Media Forum. This comes as yet another stamp of making Arab News more global, more digital and more accessible. I thank the digital team for their impressive efforts,” he said.

 

Apart from displaying the news of the day coming directly from the website, and notifying consumers of breaking news that’s happening in real time, the application has installed a state-of-the-art voice recognition system which allows readers to vocally ask the application for the news.

The application offers readers a variety of options and widgets that allow for a smoother, and more in-depth news experience.

“It is in essence an app that delivers news, but we thought we give it something extra; An app that can “Talk to you”, you ask it for news and it reads it out for you,” Arab News head of digital transformation Eslam Refaat said, adding that, “you fill your news basket with all the interesting articles and read it all later. Or even better, ask the app to read it all for you one by one.”

Arab News is part of the regional publishing giant Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG). It has been the English newspaper of record for Saudi Arabia and the region for over 40 years.

Topics: media app technology Arab Media Forum 2019 Arab Media Forum

Related

0
Media
Arab News scoops more international design awards with SND honor
0
Media
Arab News Saudi National Day video scoops top WAN-IFRA prize

Microsoft: Seizure of sites Iranian hackers used for attacks

Updated 28 March 2019
AP
0

Microsoft: Seizure of sites Iranian hackers used for attacks

  • The group has many names, like Phosphorus, APT35 and Charming Kitten
  • They used malicious software disguised as trustworthy websites to access personal information of users
Updated 28 March 2019
AP
0

Microsoft said it seized 99 websites used by Iranian hackers to steal sensitive information and launch other cyberattacks.
The company said the group, which it has been tracking since 2013, has tried to snoop on activists, journalists, political dissidents, defense industry workers and others in the Middle East, including some who were “protesting oppressive regimes” in the region.
Hackers did so by tricking people in those organizations to click on malicious links disguised to resemble well-known brands, including Microsoft and its LinkedIn, Outlook and Windows products, Microsoft said in court filings.
Wednesday’s announcement tied the hackers to the country of Iran but not specifically to its government. A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t respond to an email and phone call seeking comment Wednesday. Iran has denied involvement in other hacking efforts identified by Microsoft.
Microsoft calls the hacking group Phosphorus, while others call it APT35 or Charming Kitten.
Allison Wikoff, a security researcher at Atlanta-based Secureworks, said it is one of the “more active Iranian threat groups” she has observed. She said Microsoft’s takedown was a big win using a practice known as “sinkholing,” which involves taking over adversary domains and analyzing their traffic to protect against future attacks.
Microsoft sued the hacking group in US District Court in Washington this month and described a hacking operation that “demonstrates skill, patience and access to resources.”
The hackers’ malicious software, according to the lawsuit, “effectively morphs the trusted, Microsoft-trademarked Windows system into a tool of deception and theft.”
Microsoft said the group typically tries to infiltrate a target’s personal accounts, not their work accounts, by luring them into clicking on a link to a compromised website or opening a malicious attachment.
Hackers, the company said, used fake domain names that resembled Microsoft and other well-known brands. They also created fake social media profiles to target people. Microsoft said hackers were damaging the company by breaking into its customers’ online accounts and computer networks.
US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with the company in a March 15 ruling, arguing that there was good cause to believe the hacking activity was harming the company, its customers and the public. The documents were unsealed Wednesday.
Microsoft has taken hacking groups to court before. The Redmond, Washington, company used a similar strategy in 2016 to seize fake domains created by Russia-backed hackers who were later found to have been meddling in the US presidential election.

Topics: Microsoft Iran Hackers

Related

0
Media
Facebook blocks accounts from Russia, Iran over influence campaigns
0
Media
Google fined $1.7bn for search ad blocks

Latest updates

New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum
0
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed permanent Manchester United boss
0
Goldman Sachs fined $45m by UK watchdog for reporting failures
0
Deaths in new Dhaka fire
0
Algeria constitutional council has not met on Bouteflika
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.