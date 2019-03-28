You are here

Car bomb outside Somali hotel kills at least 15

At least 11 people died when a bomb exploded on a busy street and ripped into a nearby restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, medics said. (File/AP)
Car bomb outside Somali hotel kills at least 15

  • The afternoon explosion sent smoke billowing into the sky and destroyed two restaurants and some cars parked in the area
  • Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants have in the past targeted the same location - the Wehliye Hotel - which is along the busy Maka Al Mukaram road
MOGADISHU: A car bomb exploded near a hotel and restaurants in Mogadishu on Thursday, killing at least 15 people in a busy area of the Somali capital targeted by militants before, rescue services said.
The afternoon explosion sent smoke billowing into the sky and destroyed two restaurants and some cars parked in the area.
A Reuters witness counted six dead bodies.
"So far 15 people died including five women. Seventeen others were injured in the blast," Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of Amin Ambulance service, told Reuters.
Another witness at the scene said she had seen 18 bodies.
"As a mother, it is shocking for me and I request those behind the explosions to stop. We are crying every day over dead bodies, and it is very hard for us to talk about," the resident, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters.
Police earlier gave a death toll of eight.
"The blast destroyed a restaurant and killed many who were inside and outside the restaurant. The death toll may rise," police Major Mohamed Hussein told Reuters.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants have in the past targeted the same location, the Wehliye Hotel, which is along the busy Maka Al Mukaram road.
On Saturday, 15 people died in two explosions and a gunfight between Al-Shabaab militants and security personnel in Mogadishu.
Al-Shabaab, which is trying to topple Somalia's western-backed central government, was ejected from Mogadishu in 2011 and has since been driven from most of its other strongholds.
But it remains a threat, with fighters frequently carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya, whose troops form part of the African Union-mandated peacekeeping force that helps defend the central government.

Topics: Somalia bomb

Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship

Denmark to deprive militants' children of citizenship

  • The fate of foreign fighters with the Daesh group and their families has become a major international headache
  • There are around 40 militants with links to Denmark in what used to be territory held by the Daesh group in Syria
COPENHAGEN: Children born abroad to Danish militants will no longer receive Danish citizenship, the minority government announced Thursday after striking a deal with its populist ally the Danish People’s Party.
“Contrary to current rules, children who will be born in regions prohibited to Danes... will not automatically receive Danish nationality,” the immigration ministry said in a statement.
“As their parents have turned their back on Denmark, there is no reason for the children to become Danish citizens,” Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg was quoted as saying in the statement.
The proposal must still go through parliament. No date has been set for the vote but it is expected to pass.
The fate of foreign fighters with the Daesh group and their families has become a major international headache since the fall of the last vestige of its so-called caliphate in Syria.
Since 2016, it has been a criminal offense under Danish law to have fought in conflict zones for a terrorist group.
The courts have already convicted 13 people for having joined or tried to join a terrorist organization.
Nine of those were stripped of their Danish nationality and expelled from the country. The others could not be stripped of their citizenship as they did not hold dual nationality.
Under the new rules, holders of dual nationality can lose their Danish citizenship by simple administrative order.
There are around 40 militants with links to Denmark in what used to be territory held by the Daesh group in Syria, 10 of whom have been captured, according to the government.
The exact number of Danish children born there remains unknown.

Topics: Denmark Daesh

