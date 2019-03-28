Saudi Gazette to go fully digital

DUBAI: Saudi Gazette, an English-language daily in Saudi Arabia, is transforming into a full digital newspaper.
Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of directors of Okaz Organization for Press and Publications, said the move was within a plan to keep pace with changes in the behavior of both the reader and the advertiser, the Jeddah-based newspaper reported.
Kamel also said that Saudi employees in the newspaper would undergo training “to carry on the media message under the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.”
He asked the management and the editorial departments to support the capabilities of Saudi cadres in the organization, especially those working in the media.
“The management and the editorial should promptly enable Saudi cadres to replace expatriates working in the editorial team of Okaz Arabic newspaper,” he said.