Saudi Gazette to go fully digital

New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum

DUBAI: During a special announcement at the Arab Media Forum, Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English language daily, announced the launch of its revamped smartphone news application for android and iPhone.

The application was announced by the deputy editor-in-chief Tarek Mishkhas.

“We are pleased to launch our new smartphone app today at the Arab Media Forum. This comes as yet another stamp of making Arab News more global, more digital and more accessible. I thank the digital team for their impressive efforts,” he said.

Apart from displaying the news of the day coming directly from the website, and notifying consumers of breaking news that’s happening in real time, the application has installed a state-of-the-art voice recognition system which allows readers to vocally ask the application for the news.

The application offers readers a variety of options and widgets that allow for a smoother, and more in-depth news experience.

“It is in essence an app that delivers news, but we thought we give it something extra; An app that can “Talk to you”, you ask it for news and it reads it out for you,” Arab News head of digital transformation Eslam Refaat said, adding that, “you fill your news basket with all the interesting articles and read it all later. Or even better, ask the app to read it all for you one by one.”

Arab News is part of the regional publishing giant Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG). It has been the English newspaper of record for Saudi Arabia and the region for over 40 years.