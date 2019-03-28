You are here

Saudi Gazette to go fully digital

Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia’s second English language daily, was launched in 1976. (Saudi Gazette website)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Gazette, an English-language daily in Saudi Arabia, is transforming into a full digital newspaper.

Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of directors of Okaz Organization for Press and Publications, said the move was within a plan to keep pace with changes in the behavior of both the reader and the advertiser, the Jeddah-based newspaper reported.

Kamel also said that Saudi employees in the newspaper would undergo training “to carry on the media message under the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.”

He asked the management and the editorial departments to support the capabilities of Saudi cadres in the organization, especially those working in the media.

“The management and the editorial should promptly enable Saudi cadres to replace expatriates working in the editorial team of Okaz Arabic newspaper,” he said.

Topics: media saudi gazette Saudi Arabia

New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum

Updated 28 March 2019
Arab News
New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum

  • Deputy Editor-in-Chief Tarek Mishkhas: ‘This comes as yet another stamp of making our newspaper more global, more digital’
Updated 28 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: During a special announcement at the Arab Media Forum, Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English language daily, announced the launch of its revamped smartphone news application for android and iPhone.

The application was announced by the deputy editor-in-chief Tarek Mishkhas.

“We are pleased to launch our new smartphone app today at the Arab Media Forum. This comes as yet another stamp of making Arab News more global, more digital and more accessible. I thank the digital team for their impressive efforts,” he said.

 

Apart from displaying the news of the day coming directly from the website, and notifying consumers of breaking news that’s happening in real time, the application has installed a state-of-the-art voice recognition system which allows readers to vocally ask the application for the news.

The application offers readers a variety of options and widgets that allow for a smoother, and more in-depth news experience.

“It is in essence an app that delivers news, but we thought we give it something extra; An app that can “Talk to you”, you ask it for news and it reads it out for you,” Arab News head of digital transformation Eslam Refaat said, adding that, “you fill your news basket with all the interesting articles and read it all later. Or even better, ask the app to read it all for you one by one.”

Arab News is part of the regional publishing giant Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG). It has been the English newspaper of record for Saudi Arabia and the region for over 40 years.

Topics: media app technology Arab Media Forum 2019 Arab Media Forum

