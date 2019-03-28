You are here

  • Home
  • Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship
﻿

Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship

The courts have already convicted 13 people for having joined or tried to join a terrorist organization. Nine of those were stripped of their Danish nationality and expelled from the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship

  • The fate of foreign fighters with the Daesh group and their families has become a major international headache
  • There are around 40 militants with links to Denmark in what used to be territory held by the Daesh group in Syria
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

COPENHAGEN: Children born abroad to Danish militants will no longer receive Danish citizenship, the minority government announced Thursday after striking a deal with its populist ally the Danish People’s Party.
“Contrary to current rules, children who will be born in regions prohibited to Danes... will not automatically receive Danish nationality,” the immigration ministry said in a statement.
“As their parents have turned their back on Denmark, there is no reason for the children to become Danish citizens,” Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg was quoted as saying in the statement.
The proposal must still go through parliament. No date has been set for the vote but it is expected to pass.
The fate of foreign fighters with the Daesh group and their families has become a major international headache since the fall of the last vestige of its so-called caliphate in Syria.
Since 2016, it has been a criminal offense under Danish law to have fought in conflict zones for a terrorist group.
The courts have already convicted 13 people for having joined or tried to join a terrorist organization.
Nine of those were stripped of their Danish nationality and expelled from the country. The others could not be stripped of their citizenship as they did not hold dual nationality.
Under the new rules, holders of dual nationality can lose their Danish citizenship by simple administrative order.
There are around 40 militants with links to Denmark in what used to be territory held by the Daesh group in Syria, 10 of whom have been captured, according to the government.
The exact number of Danish children born there remains unknown.

Topics: Denmark Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Syria’s Kurds call for international court to try Daesh militants
0
Middle-East
Daesh extremists blow themselves up in north Iraq: army

Eleven dead, 16 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: medics

Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

Eleven dead, 16 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: medics

Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

MOGADISHU: At least 11 people died when a bomb exploded on a busy street and ripped into a nearby restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, medics said.
"The death toll we have confirmed so far is 11 people, with 16 others wounded," said Abdulkadir Abdirahman Adan, director of the Aamin Ambulance service, adding that the toll could still rise. "There could be more losses."
Witnesses described scenes of devastation, with several people wounded as they were eating lunch.

Topics: Somalia bomb

Related

0
World
At least 11 wounded in Somalia Al-Shabab claimed attack
0 photos
World
US military, aid group at odds over Somalia civilian deaths

Latest updates

Turkish lira plunges, banks start providing liquidity again
0
Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship
0
Saudi Gazette to go fully digital
0
Eleven dead, 16 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: medics
0
New Arab News app launches at Arab Media Forum
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.