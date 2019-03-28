ISTANBUL: A Turkish court ruled on Thursday to keep US consulate employee Metin Topuz in jail as his trial continues, a lawyer for Topuz said on Thursday, meaning he will remain in detention until the trial resumes in May.
The trial of Topuz, a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the US consulate in Istanbul, has deepened strains in the already fraught ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States.
Topuz is on trial for charges of espionage and links to a 2016 attempted military coup. Another defense lawyer had said earlier on Thursday that he expected Topuz to be released on bail.
Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail
Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail
- Metin Topuz worked as a translator and fixer for the US Drug Enforcement Agency
- He is charged with espionage and links to the 2016 attempted coup
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court ruled on Thursday to keep US consulate employee Metin Topuz in jail as his trial continues, a lawyer for Topuz said on Thursday, meaning he will remain in detention until the trial resumes in May.