Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail

One of the defense lawyers said Metin Topuz might be released on bail. (AFP/File)
Reuters
  • Metin Topuz worked as a translator and fixer for the US Drug Enforcement Agency
  • He is charged with espionage and links to the 2016 attempted coup
Reuters
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court ruled on Thursday to keep US consulate employee Metin Topuz in jail as his trial continues, a lawyer for Topuz said on Thursday, meaning he will remain in detention until the trial resumes in May.
The trial of Topuz, a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the US consulate in Istanbul, has deepened strains in the already fraught ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States.
Topuz is on trial for charges of espionage and links to a 2016 attempted military coup. Another defense lawyer had said earlier on Thursday that he expected Topuz to be released on bail.

Algeria constitutional council has not met on Bouteflika

Reuters
  • Algerian chief of staff asked the constitutional council to rule whether Bouteflika is fit for office
  • The chairman of the parliament’s upper house would serve as a president for 45 days if Bouteflika quits
Reuters
ALGIERS: Algeria’s constitutional council has not held any meeting so far to decide whether President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is fit for office, state radio said on Thursday, after the army called for his removal and allies deserted the veteran leader.

Hundreds of protesters again took to the streets of central Algiers to demand Bouteflika’s resignation and also to criticize the country’s entire political system.

“Thieves, you have destroyed the country,” they chanted.

The army’s powerful chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah, has called on the constitutional council to rule whether the ailing 82-year-old president is fit for office.

Such a ruling would have to be ratified by a two-thirds majority in the two houses of parliament.

The protesters have been staging peaceful demonstrations against Bouteflika’s 20-year rule for five weeks.

Under Article 102 of the constitution, the chairman of parliament’s upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, would serve as caretaker president for at least 45 days after Bouteflika’s departure.

Even if Bouteflika quits, there is no clear long-term successor.

