Heads of GCC legislative councils meet in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia hosted the 12th meeting of the heads of the legislative councils of the GCC countries in Jeddah on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by the speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh.

Al-Sheikh said: “Our meetings have been founded on great principles that are based on continuous and constructive cooperation to support joint parliamentary action in GCC countries, unite stances and visions, strengthen coordination, consultation and follow-up at regional and international levels, and participate in the building and cooperation process carried out by our countries’ leaders for the sake of enhancing security, stability, development and prosperity for our citizens and highlighting the importance of this body and the need to maintain it.”

“The Kingdom, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has always attached particular importance to defending Arab and Islamic causes during regional and international forums,” he said. “The Palestinian cause is at the core of Saudi Arabia’s concerns, as it continues to support the people of Palestine to obtain their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

“Saudi Arabia has called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in protecting the Palestinians from Israeli aggression, which is a violation of peace and a provocation to the feelings of Arabs and Muslims.”

The speaker of the Shoura Council referred to the suffering of the people of Yemen, inflicted by the Iran-backed Houthi militias. He said: “Our states continue to uphold their fraternal and human duty to support legitimacy in Yemen, restore hope to its people, and strengthen security, stability and prosperity in Yemeni territory through the Saudi-led Arab coalition and through relief programs and humanitarian assistance.”

He highlighted that Saudi Arabia had provided Yemen with more than $3 billion since 2014 in humanitarian aid and assistance, in addition to its recent donation of $500 million as part of a rapid response to the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Al-Sheikh said that the GCC countries continue to face challenges as well as the threat of terrorist states and organizations, which target the security, stability, economies, capabilities and youth of the GCC countries.

He said: “Our countries’ shared security continues to be threatened by terrorism, and primarily the Iranian regime with its hostile policies in sponsoring terrorism, supporting terrorist militias, and intervening in the internal affairs of other states, which requires us to stand united in the face of the Iranian regime and expose its terrorist schemes.”

“We must work with our friends in all countries of the world to maintain security and stability in the region and the world, and we must insist on achieving full and adequate guarantees toward Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile development programs.”

“The Kingdom also reiterates its condemnation of the Iranian regime’s occupation of the United Arab Emirates’ islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, and stresses the UAE’s right to them.”

“The Kingdom reiterates its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted two mosques in New Zealand and of all forms of terrorism of any origin.”

He noted the Kingdom’s efforts to build more strategic ties with Iraq, which is a cornerstone in the Arab world, and highlighted the Kingdom’s support for the progress taking place in Iraq in establishing security, fighting terrorism and strengthening the economy, in addition to its active participation in Arab, regional and international forums.

The speaker of the Shoura Council stressed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with the people of Syria and their right to territorial integrity, independence and unity. He also stressed the importance of taking seriously the path of the political solution to resolve the crisis while ensuring the stability and security of Syria and preventing foreign interference in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254. “The Kingdom also continues to support the efforts of the UN Envoy,” he said.

Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim gave a speech in which he noted the Kingdom’s role in taking care of the region’s issues and stability, highlighting the importance of the GCC body, the unity of its stances, and its support for Islamic issues, Arab cooperation and solidarity, and Arab activities.

Speaker of Bahrain’s Representatives Council Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal noted the GCC countries’ achievements in women’s rights, highlighting that women in the GCC countries’ have made great strides and are now partners with men in the business, creative and construction fields. This was due to the keenness of the countries’ leaderships to advance women and support their participation in the development of their nations.