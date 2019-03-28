You are here

TheFace: Lama Al-Fozan, Saudi manager

Lama Al-Fozan grew up moving around the globe as her father is a diplomat. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 28 March 2019
Arab News
TheFace: Lama Al-Fozan, Saudi manager

  • After her graduation Al-Fozan joined SAGIA, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, where she worked for nine years as an advisory manager
  • Recently she became the manager of partnerships and strategic alliances at KAFD Development & Management Co.
Updated 28 March 2019
Arab News
Lama Al-Fozan grew up moving around the globe as her father is a diplomat, and received most of her basic education in several countries. She is the eldest of five children. 

She received her bachelor’s degree in English language from King Faisal University in Riyadh and holds a master’s degree in international affairs and diplomacy from the American University in Dubai, UAE. 

After her graduation Al-Fozan joined SAGIA, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, where she worked for nine years as an advisory manager and was responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and guiding new investors in the Kingdom. 

Recently she became the manager of partnerships and strategic alliances at KAFD Development & Management Co., which is implementing the King Abdullah Financial District project. KAFD is envisioned as a business hub that will revive and strengthen the Kingdom’s economy.

Al-Fozan has been in this position for a month and a half, moving from her city in the Eastern Province to Riyadh to build a career in what she describes as “the greatest business hub in the country and the region.” 

“I love what I do because I can see that everything I am working on will actually come true as the strategy we are building now will come to reality and be implemented in the upcoming years,” she said. “I am proud to be a part of the team and this company and I would love to see the company grow and to see the city I that I am in grow with me.”

Al-Fozan has a keen interest in international affairs and has joined several programs. She participated at the UN’s program for young people to tackle the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Merit360. 

“I worked with a group to develop action plans to tackle the UN’s No. 1 goal — no poverty,” she said.  

The UN’s program inspired her to co-found Talga, a Saudi-based nonprofit organization that aims to provide sustainable solutions and consultancies to developmental challenges by linking research and action.

“Talga is the name of a local tree in Asir. It symbolizes our main values which we want to celebrate with the world: Sustainability, creativity, tolerance, diversity and culture,” she said. 

Al-Fozan is also a member of the Saudi female fencing team and has participated in several championships. 

She is currently working with the Kingdom’s first Athletes’ Commission to look at any obstacles athletes in Saudi Arabia are facing. 

Al-Fozan is a part of a sports company, Master Me, where she is a regional director. Master Me supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of promoting physical and social well-being and a healthy lifestyle by providing sports education and skills to the community.

“We are reaching out to the Saudi Olympic committee, sports authority, the Ministry of Education to produce quality and skilled talented student leaders and implement the state’s quota of leadership in sports,” she said.

“Nowadays, things are shifting to the conceptional age, which is an era that is all about ideas and creativity. It is an exciting time to be Saudi and a female and witness all these changes while trying to be a part of the transformation.” 

FaceOf: Ibrahim Almojel, director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund

Updated 29 March 2019
Arab News
FaceOf: Ibrahim Almojel, director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund

Updated 29 March 2019
Arab News
As director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), Ibrahim Almojel is leading the transformation of the key investment and advisory service as part of Vision 2030 economic reforms. 

During his meeting with investors at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Makkah, he said that the fund’s appropriations during the 2018 fiscal year exceeded SR9 billion ($2.4 billion), which contributed to the establishment of 108 industrial projects with total investments exceeding SR35 billion.

Almojel has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, majoring in electrical engineering and mathematics. He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a Ph.D. in management science and engineering from Stanford University. 

Before being appointed director general at SIDF, Almojel headed investment management at Saudi Aramco, overseeing portfolio management and investment services. 

He serves on the boards of Samba Financial Group, Raidah Investment Co., and the Arab Mining Co., and is chairman of Mostathmer, the Saudi association for professional investors. 

