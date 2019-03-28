Where We Are Going Today: Pulse Fitness Studio in Jeddah

Pulse, a fitness concept studio in Jeddah, offers coaching and exercise classes for women in an environment that encourages an inclusive, social, community experience.

Led by an all-female group of certified trainers, its mission is to empower women of all fitness levels. Children are also encouraged to join and learn about physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Members can take a variety of classes at their own pace in the comfortable, relaxing and friendly environment. Along with common classes, Pulse has developed its own innovative workouts, including “Levitate,” which uses a silk hammock to mimic the experience of flying through a combination of Pilates, yoga, barre, strength and dance. It is one of more than 25 classes, all of which can be booked online.

Flexible packages offer access to all trainers, who will help you get your body in shape and understand its mechanics and nutritional needs.

Pulse Studio is on the second floor west, U-Shape Center, Saud Al-Faisal Street, Al-Rawdah.