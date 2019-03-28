Where We Are Going Today: Pulse Fitness Studio in Jeddah

You are here

﻿

  Members can take a variety of classes at their own pace in the comfortable, relaxing and friendly environment
Pulse, a fitness concept studio in Jeddah, offers coaching and exercise classes for women in an environment that encourages an inclusive, social, community experience. 

Led by an all-female group of certified trainers, its mission is to empower women of all fitness levels. Children are also encouraged to join and learn about physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Members can take a variety of classes at their own pace in the comfortable, relaxing and friendly environment. Along with common classes, Pulse has developed its own innovative workouts, including “Levitate,” which uses a silk hammock to mimic the experience of flying through a combination of Pilates, yoga, barre, strength and dance. It is one of more than 25 classes, all of which can be booked online.

Flexible packages offer access to all trainers, who will help you get your body in shape and understand its mechanics and nutritional needs.

Pulse Studio is on the second floor west, U-Shape Center, Saud Al-Faisal Street, Al-Rawdah.

As director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), Ibrahim Almojel is leading the transformation of the key investment and advisory service as part of Vision 2030 economic reforms. 

During his meeting with investors at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Makkah, he said that the fund’s appropriations during the 2018 fiscal year exceeded SR9 billion ($2.4 billion), which contributed to the establishment of 108 industrial projects with total investments exceeding SR35 billion.

Almojel has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, majoring in electrical engineering and mathematics. He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a Ph.D. in management science and engineering from Stanford University. 

Before being appointed director general at SIDF, Almojel headed investment management at Saudi Aramco, overseeing portfolio management and investment services. 

He serves on the boards of Samba Financial Group, Raidah Investment Co., and the Arab Mining Co., and is chairman of Mostathmer, the Saudi association for professional investors. 

