Oil falls as Trump pressures OPEC

Gazprom Neft plans to increase or at least maintain hydrocarbon production at 100 million tons per year after 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 29 March 2019
Reuters
Oil falls as Trump pressures OPEC

  • US President Donald Trump called for OPEC to boost crude production to lower the price of the commodity
  • Donald Trump: Very important that OPEC increase the flow of Oil. World Markets are fragile, price of Oil getting too high. Thank you!
Updated 29 March 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Oil fell on Thursday after US President Donald Trump called for OPEC to boost crude production to lower the price of the commodity.
International Brent crude oil futures slid 26 cents to about $67.57, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down about 24 cents to $59.17.
“Very important that OPEC increase the flow of Oil. World Markets are fragile, price of Oil getting too high. Thank you!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
Brent crude has risen more than 25 percent this year on the back of moves by OPEC and allies like Russia to cut output, as well as plummeting Venezuelan production. On top of US sanctions, power cuts have crippled Venezuela’s oil industry.
The country’s main oil export port of Jose and four crude upgraders, needed to convert Venezuela’s heavy oil into exportable grades, have been halted since Monday, industry sources said.
US sanctions have also hit Iranian crude exports.
Analysts said that they expected the US in early May to extend some sanction waivers on Iranian oil, but might reduce the number of countries receiving them.
The 180-day exemptions were granted in November to China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea.
“Enjoy it whilst it lasts. The upcoming six months will bring relatively healthy demand for OPEC oil,” PVM’s Tamas Varga said in a note.
“If the unplanned supply cuts remain in place ... oil prices should edge toward $75/bbl ... in coming months as global inventories will draw.”
Data from the US Energy Information Administration showing a surprise rise in US crude inventories last week also weighed on prices on Thursday.
Oil stocks rose 2.8 million barrels, the report showed, compared with analysts’ expectations for a drop of 1.2 million barrels. Demand concerns on the back of economic jitters linked to the US-Chinese trade war have further capped prices.
In a fresh development, China made unprecedented proposals on a range of issues, including forced technology transfer, as the two sides work to end their protracted dispute
Separately, Russia’s Gazprom Neft does not expect the global deal to cut oil output will last long and does not take it into account in its long-term planning, CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.
Russia and other non-OPEC producers — an alliance known as OPEC+ — agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 for six months.
Gazprom Neft plans to increase or at least maintain hydrocarbon production at 100 million tons per year after 2020, Dyukov said.
“We set the task of being better than the market and growing faster than the market,” he added.
Gazprom Neft is the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Turkish lira plunges, banks start providing liquidity again

Updated 28 March 2019
Reuters
Turkish lira plunges, banks start providing liquidity again

  • The Turkish Lira lost 30 percent of its value against the US dollar last year
  • Bank strategist said the market was ready to face increased volatility after elections
Updated 28 March 2019
Reuters
ANKARA: The Turkish lira dived 5 percent against the dollar on Thursday as a senior official said banks had started providing the currency to the London market again, after several days of the authorities withholding liquidity to underpin the currency.
The lira has come under renewed pressure over concerns about Turkey’s balance of payments, its ability to service its foreign debt, and calls from President Tayyip Erdogan for its central bank to cut interest rates.
As liquidity in the lira improved, the London overnight swap rate plunged to 50 percent from a crippling 1,200 percent a day earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. It had stood at 24 percent last week.
“We made it clear that this process would not continue for long. It was a step against a speculative attack and it has ended. We do not expect a new speculative attack,” the official told Reuters.
But the lira weakened as far as 5.6465 per dollar from 5.33 on Wednesday. Last year, it plunged almost 30 percent against the dollar. As of 1105 GMT, it had clawed back some of its losses to 5.5950.
Sources had previously said lira liquidity would be squeezed until after Sunday’s local elections.
Rabobank emerging market forex strategist Piotr Matys said the market was braced for a volatile week for the currency after local elections on Sunday.
He said it was critical that Finance Minister Berat Albayrak “acts decisively and announces a comprehensive package of reforms with full details to preserve what has been left from Turkey’s severely damaged credibility.”
“His remarks since the lira crisis last year imply that he is fully aware of what investors expect from him. It is time to deliver,” he said.
Erdogan said on Thursday that the recent volatility in the lira stemmed from currency attacks by the United States and other Western countries and that Turkey must cut interest rates so that inflation falls, a view that counters that of many economists.
Central bank moves
The central bank has taken a series of steps to underpin the lira this week, and bankers said it took one more on Thursday, raising its total lira swap sale limit to 30 percent from 20 percent for swap transactions that have not matured.
It had raised the limit to 20 percent from 10 percent on Monday in a bid to boost the bank’s forex reserves, which fell sharply in the first two weeks of March.
Those falls have raised uncomfortable questions about Turkey’s balance of payments and its ability to roll over its foreign loans — and how and from whom it would seek emergency reserves if necessary.
Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Thursday the bank continued to strengthen its reserves “decisively,” state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
Total reserves last week increased by $4.3 billion to $96.7 billion as of March 27, Cetinkaya said. He said net reserves rose $2.4 billion to $28.6 billion in the same period.
The London overnight swap rate had spiked on Wednesday to its highest on record by far, posing a huge hurdle to foreign investors looking to bet against the lira. They had instead sold off holdings of Turkish stocks and bonds, which have come under heavy pressure this week.
As the currency dropped on Thursday the cost of Turkey’s debt rose, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond climbing to 18.96 percent from 18.21 percent on Wednesday. It has risen 2.5 percentage points since the end of last week.
The main Istanbul share index, which weakened more than 12 percent in the week to Wednesday’s close, rose 0.73 percent on Thursday.
The head of the Turkish banking association, in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, said lira swap rates had not surged due to banks withholding liquidity from foreign banks.

