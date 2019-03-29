60 public school buildings to be built in Madinah

FaceOf: Ibrahim Almojel, director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund

As director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), Ibrahim Almojel is leading the transformation of the key investment and advisory service as part of Vision 2030 economic reforms.

During his meeting with investors at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Makkah, he said that the fund’s appropriations during the 2018 fiscal year exceeded SR9 billion ($2.4 billion), which contributed to the establishment of 108 industrial projects with total investments exceeding SR35 billion.

Almojel has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, majoring in electrical engineering and mathematics. He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a Ph.D. in management science and engineering from Stanford University.

Before being appointed director general at SIDF, Almojel headed investment management at Saudi Aramco, overseeing portfolio management and investment services.

He serves on the boards of Samba Financial Group, Raidah Investment Co., and the Arab Mining Co., and is chairman of Mostathmer, the Saudi association for professional investors.