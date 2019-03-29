MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman is overseeing the launch of a new partnership program between the Ministry of Education and the Building Development Company in Madinah.
“The partnership aims at providing 60 high-quality public-school buildings in Madinah in partnership with the private sector. It will have a positive impact on Saudi students and contribute to the training of teachers and the development of the Kingdom’s curriculum,” Prince Faisal said. He noted that “in Madinah we have been giving great importance to health and education and supporting all the related projects in the private and public sectors.”
The project is a part of an initiative seeking to decrease the number of rented school buildings during the coming years. These efforts reflect the keenness of King Salman’s government to support the education sector at all levels.
Director of Education in Madinah Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim thanked Prince Faisal for his support of the region’s educational projects.
“The public buildings, with the facilities they have, constitutes a fundamental pillar in the educational process and a main incentive to innovation. It also helps form a suitable environment for the development of education and improve the learning outcomes.”
“This steps contributes to the achievement of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and the national transformation plan that focus on the role of Saudi youth in the Kingdom’s development journey,” Al-Abdulkarim said.
60 public school buildings to be built in Madinah
