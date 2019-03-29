You are here

60 public school buildings to be built in Madinah

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman is overseeing the launch of the project. (SPA)
Updated 29 March 2019
SPA
60 public school buildings to be built in Madinah

  • The project is a part of an initiative seeking to decrease the number of rented school buildings during the coming years
Updated 29 March 2019
SPA
MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman is overseeing the launch of a new partnership program between the Ministry of Education and the Building Development Company in Madinah.

“The partnership aims at providing 60 high-quality public-school buildings in Madinah in partnership with the private sector. It will have a positive impact on Saudi students and contribute to the training of teachers and the development of the Kingdom’s curriculum,” Prince Faisal said. He noted that “in Madinah we have been giving great importance to health and education and supporting all the related projects in the private and public sectors.”

The project is a part of an initiative seeking to decrease the number of rented school buildings during the coming years. These efforts reflect the keenness of King Salman’s government to support the education sector at all levels.

Director of Education in Madinah Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim thanked Prince Faisal for his support of the region’s educational projects.

“The public buildings, with the facilities they have, constitutes a fundamental pillar in the educational process and a main incentive to innovation. It also helps form a suitable environment for the development of education and improve the learning outcomes.”

“This steps contributes to the achievement of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and the national transformation plan that focus on the role of Saudi youth in the Kingdom’s development journey,” Al-Abdulkarim said.

Topics: Madinah

FaceOf: Ibrahim Almojel, director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund

Updated 29 March 2019
Arab News
FaceOf: Ibrahim Almojel, director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund

Updated 29 March 2019
Arab News
As director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), Ibrahim Almojel is leading the transformation of the key investment and advisory service as part of Vision 2030 economic reforms. 

During his meeting with investors at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Makkah, he said that the fund’s appropriations during the 2018 fiscal year exceeded SR9 billion ($2.4 billion), which contributed to the establishment of 108 industrial projects with total investments exceeding SR35 billion.

Almojel has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, majoring in electrical engineering and mathematics. He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a Ph.D. in management science and engineering from Stanford University. 

Before being appointed director general at SIDF, Almojel headed investment management at Saudi Aramco, overseeing portfolio management and investment services. 

He serves on the boards of Samba Financial Group, Raidah Investment Co., and the Arab Mining Co., and is chairman of Mostathmer, the Saudi association for professional investors. 

Topics: FaceOf #FaceOf Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

