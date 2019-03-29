Turkey will honor deal to purchase S-400s: Turkish FM

You are here

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov met in Antalya. (AFP)
  • Cavusoglu also said the US was making contradictory statements over the F-35 program
  • Four US senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit the transfer of F-35s to Turkey
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign minister said the deal to purchase S-400 defense systems from Russia will be honored, and that Turkey has met its obligations to be part of the US F-35 fighter aircraft program.
Speaking in Antalya at a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Turkey had no intention of selling the S-400s to another country, and that Turkey and Russia were discussing delivery times. Cavusoglu also said the United States was making contradictory statements over the F-35 program.
Four US senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit the transfer of F-35s to Turkey until the US government certifies that Ankara will not take delivery of a the S-400 system.

Topics: Turkey Russia

Frenchman admits West Bank gun-running

  • The Shin Bet internal security agency said he was paid a total of around $5,500 for the guns he smuggled for a network involving several Palestinians
  • Israeli officials said he acted on his own without the consulate’s knowledge and that diplomatic relations with France were not affected
JERUSALEM: A Frenchman formerly employed by his country’s Jerusalem consulate has been convicted of arms dealing after admitting three offenses in a plea bargain, the Israeli justice ministry said Friday.
Romain Franck, who worked as a driver for the consulate, went on trial a year ago accused of exploiting reduced security checks for diplomats to smuggle 70 pistols and two automatic rifles from the Gaza Strip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Travelers between the two Palestinian territories pass through Israel and are subject to Israeli security controls.
“As part of a plea bargain the defendant admitted and was convicted of three counts of importing and trading in weapons and of fraud,” the ministry said in a written response to an AFP query.
“Sentencing will be given on April 8,” it added.

He faces a possible seven-year jail term, the ministry said.
Franck was arrested in February 2018 and his trial began the following month at the district court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.
Israeli officials have said he acted on his own without the consulate’s knowledge and that diplomatic relations with France were not affected.
The Shin Bet internal security agency has said he was paid a total of around $5,500 for the guns he smuggled for a network involving several Palestinians.
At a hearing in November Franck’s lawyer, Kenneth Mann, said that his client’s actions were not those of someone seeking to help Palestinian militants in their battle with Israel.
“He was scared, he is young and inexperienced,” Mann told reporters.
“He has no ideological or political involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Topics: Romain Franck France Israel

