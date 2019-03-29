You are here

  • Home
  • UN urges Israel, Hamas to avoid violence on Gaza anniversary
﻿

UN urges Israel, Hamas to avoid violence on Gaza anniversary

1 / 2
Palestinian protesters take part in a night demonstration near the fence along the border with Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 19, 2019. (AFP/Said Khatib)
2 / 2
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

UN urges Israel, Hamas to avoid violence on Gaza anniversary

  • The UN humanitarian official for the Palestinian territories, issued a statement saying 195 Palestinians, including some 40 children, have been killed by Israeli forces
  • The protests have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

JERUSALEM: A UN official has urged Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to avoid a violent escalation on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of the weekly “Great March of Return” protests. 

Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian official for the Palestinian territories, issued a statement on Friday outlining the “staggering” human costs a year of demonstrations has inflicted, AP reported. 

The statement says 195 Palestinians, including some 40 children, have been killed at the hands of Israeli forces during the past year. Nearly 29,000 Palestinians have been injured, including 7,000 by live fire. A large number of casualties among unarmed Palestinians and clearly-marked medics have “raised concerns” about Israel’s use of unrestrained force.

It says the protests have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, overwhelming a health-care system already stressed by 11 years of Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Egypt, the United Nations and others have been trying to mediate an agreement to limit the level of violence.

An Egyptian delegation held talks with Hamas and other factions in Gaza in meetings that stretched into the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh said Friday that security negotiations on Gaza with the Egyptian delegation continue. The negotiations include a cease-fire, the entry of aid, and the opening of crossings. 

Haniyeh added that the next few hours will determine which way the situation was headed in.

Topics: United Nations Gaza Hamas

Related

0
Middle-East
Egyptian cease-fire mediators shuttle between Israel, Gaza
Special 0
Middle-East
Israel treats Gaza like a PlayStation

Foreign ministers meet for Arab Summit in Tunis

Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

Foreign ministers meet for Arab Summit in Tunis

  • Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf opened the meeting, attended by foreign ministers from other Arab countries
  • “Iran's ballistic missiles pose a threat to regional and international security… We hold Iran fully responsible for what is happening in Yemen,” Al-Assaf said
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

TUNIS: Arab leaders convened in the Tunisian capital on Sunday for the Arab League summit, which tackled a number of regional issues – from the conflict in Yemen to Iran’s behavior in the region.

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf opened the meeting, attended by foreign ministers from other Arab countries, and spoke of a number of issues including the widely-criticized US move to recognize Israeli control over the Golan Heights.

“We reject President Trump's declaration on the occupied Golan, which is a Syrian Arab land,” Al-Assaf said.

“We reject any measures that affect the historical status of Jerusalem,” he added – a sentiment later echoed by his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who also had their own speeches at the meeting.  

Al-Assaf said the kingdom supports Syria's territorial integrity and a political solution based on dialogue between the opposition and government.

The Saudi foreign minister went on to speak about the “interference of Iran and its militias” in the Arab world.

“Iran's ballistic missiles pose a threat to regional and international security… We hold Iran fully responsible for what is happening in Yemen,” he said.

He then praised the efforts of the United Nations in Yemen, Syria, and Libya.  

For his part, Jhinaoui brought up issues concerning Palestine and Libya, expressing support for both countries.

“We support the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on international resolutions,” he said.

On Libya, Jhinaoui stated: “We call upon our brothers in Libya to unite and give the country's interest to reach a comprehensive solution.”

He then assured of the Arab League’s role in addressing regional problems “to serve the common causes.”

“The threat of terrorism exists and remains the greatest challenge for our countries,” he said.

Before closing the session, Aboul Gheit reiterated the organization’s position on the issues previously discussed by the two foreign ministers, and praised “Saudi Arabia's leadership of the last summit was successful by all standards.”

Topics: arab league summit Arab Summit Tunis Tunisia

Related

0
Media
Despite setbacks, Arab summit at media forefront
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman received by President Essebsi on arrival in Tunisia for official visit

Latest updates

Foreign ministers meet for Arab Summit in Tunis
0
Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam
0
Protesters gather in Algiers as Bouteflika clings to power
0
Thousands of students march in Berlin in climate protest
0
UN urges Israel, Hamas to avoid violence on Gaza anniversary
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.