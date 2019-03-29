You are here

Thousands of students march in Berlin in climate protest

One placard at the protest read: “I’ll go to school if you keep the planet cool.” (File/AFP)
Updated 29 March 2019
AP
  • Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg inspired the protests in Germany and elsewhere by staging weekly “school strikes”
  • The weekly “Fridays for Future” protests have been largely welcomed by German politicians, though some have criticized students
BERLIN: Thousands of students are gathering in the German capital, skipping school to take part in a rally demanding action against climate change.
Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who inspired the protests in Germany and elsewhere by staging weekly “school strikes,” is expected to lead the Friday rally through Berlin’s government district.
The 16-year-old is also meeting with scientists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, just outside the German capital.
The weekly “Fridays for Future” protests have been largely welcomed by German politicians, though some have criticized students for protesting during school time.
One placard at the protest read: “I’ll go to school if you keep the planet cool.”
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the protests “a very good initiative.”

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the White House on April 9 for talks on strengthening their strategic partnership and working on shared priorities in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday.
The White House said in a statement the two leaders would discuss "building on our robust military, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation" as well as regional economic integration and "Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability."

